Kariya and NeuraLight Partner to Measure How Next-Generation GLP-1 Therapies Impact the Brain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kariya Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in brain-penetrant GLP-1 therapies, and NeuraLight, the leader in developing precision brain function measures, today announced a partnership to advance brain-focused GLP-1 therapeutics. The partnership integrates NeuraLight’s precision biomarker platform into Kariya’s Phase II program for KP405, a first-in-class brain-penetrant dual GLP-1/GIP agonist in development for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The NeuraLight platform uses its novel brain function biomarkers to quantify the neuroprotective effect of KP405.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, one of the most widely prescribed drug classes in diabetes and obesity, have drawn attention as potential treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease driven by well-established links between metabolic dysfunction and neurodegeneration. These therapies may help restore impaired glucose metabolism and insulin signaling, reduce neuroinflammation, and support neuronal survival. Notably, GLP-1 activity is also thought to enhance glucose entry into neurons, potentially mitigating energy deficits and reducing neuronal death.

Clinical evidence for GLP-1s in neurodegeneration has been mounting. The LIXIPARK trial, led by Prof. Olivier Rascol, chair of NeuraLight's Scientific Advisory Board, was the first large-scale GLP-1 trial to show superiority over placebo on motor outcomes in Parkinson's disease. The ELAD trial, published in Nature Medicine and co-authored by Kariya Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Christian Hölscher, PhD, demonstrated that Alzheimer's patients treated with liraglutide showed significantly slower cognitive decline and reduced brain atrophy.

Phase III trials of semaglutide in Alzheimer's and exenatide in Parkinson's, neither of which were originally designed for brain penetration, failed to meet their primary endpoints. However, the failures clarified the path forward because they signaled that the amount of drug that reaches the brain appears to determine the amount of benefit to the patient. Taken together, these trial results suggest that a GLP-1 engineered specifically for the brain, paired with functional biomarkers that can quantify whether neuroprotection is occurring, is the logical next step in neurodegeneration therapies.

KP405 is a first-in-class dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier. Unlike existing GLP-1s designed for metabolic use, KP405 incorporates a cell-penetrating peptide that actively delivers the drug into the brain, where it activates two complementary receptor pathways to reduce neuroinflammation and protect neurons. Kariya has completed Phase I with a confirmed safety and tolerability profile and is now advancing to Phase II. Under the new partnership, NeuraLight's platform will be integrated into Kariya's upcoming Phase II clinical trial to support objective, quantitative assessment of brain function.

"We are thrilled to partner with NeuraLight as we advance KP405 into Phase II," said Ian Laquian, Co-Founder and CEO of Kariya Pharmaceuticals. "Pairing our drug with NeuraLight's precision biomarker platform puts KP405 in the strongest possible position to translate biological promise into clinical success for patients living with Parkinson's disease."

NeuraLight’s platform provides precise, actionable measures of brain function. The platform generates valuable insights into the function of relevant neural pathways for a range of CNS indications including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. For compounds like KP405 that are designed to protect the brain from neurodegeneration, it offers a way to directly assess whether brain function is being preserved.

"Quantifying whether a neuroprotective drug is preserving brain function holds the key to unlocking GLP-1s' potential in neurodegeneration," said Edmund Ben-Ami, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuraLight. "Kariya built KP405 specifically for brain delivery. Our platform is designed to measure whether that translates to functional preservation. This partnership brings together the drug and the measurement approach the field needs."

About Kariya Pharmaceuticals

Kariya Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-penetrant therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative disease. Its lead asset, KP405, is a first-in-class, brain-penetrant, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist engineered to enhance cellular energetics, improve insulin signaling, and reduce neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. KP405 has demonstrated clear superiority over existing incretin analogues across multiple preclinical models of neurodegeneration, and recently completed a Phase I SAD/MAD program with a favorable safety and tolerability profile consistent with the broader GLP-1 class. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Kariya is now advancing KP405 into Phase II development. For more information, visit www.kariyapharma.com.

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience research with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight’s technology is embedded in multiple commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates and major research foundations, establishing it as a prominent infrastructure for the future of brain health. For more information, visit www.neuralight.ai.