BearingPoint publishes its Annual Report and Sustainability Report, further strengthening its position as a leading European business transformation firm with global relevance

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BearingPoint, the €1+ billion management and technology consultancy with European roots and global reach, has published its Annual Report 2025, “Future in focus,” and Sustainability Report 2025, marking a decisive shift from strategy definition to execution. The reports show how the firm is scaling artificial intelligence across its operations, strengthening its global delivery model, and embedding sustainability into its strategy and client delivery.

As we move forward, our vision is clear: being the leading European business transformation firm with global relevance. Share

2025 marked BearingPoint’s transition from defining Strategy 2030 to executing it, with sharper strategic priorities, targeted investments in technology-enabled transformation, and a strengthened ecosystem of partnerships. For the third year running, BearingPoint’s global revenue surpassed the €1 billion threshold, underscoring the firm’s sustained commercial scale and market resilience as it enters the next phase of its transformation.

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint, commented: “We accelerated investments in areas where market dynamics are structurally changing, especially technology-enabled transformation, ecosystem partnerships, and scalable delivery models. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred business consulting firm in Europe and beyond for our clients and people leveraging innovative tech solutions and achieving 2bn EUR in profitable revenue by 2030.”

Asked what kind of firm BearingPoint wants to be in 2030, Matthias Loebich said the answer is clear: “A place where talent grows, innovation thrives, and responsibility is embedded in how we operate.”

The direction is anchored in Strategy 2030: Focused acceleration and reinvention

Strategy 2030 is BearingPoint’s roadmap to becoming the leading European business transformation consultancy with global reach and relevance. It is built on four central pillars – We differentiate, We deliver client impact, We act globally, and We empower people – which guide how the firm creates innovative client solutions, delivers outcome-based value, operates as one firm across borders, and invests in future-ready capabilities and leadership development.

AI: From experimentation to enterprise-scale impact

In 2025, AI at BearingPoint moved from use cases to a firmwide transformation lever. It is now creating strategic advantage across roles and levels, enhancing productivity, speed, and quality across core consulting activities.

The Augmented Consultant program accelerated the integration of AI into consulting roles, embedding new capabilities at the intersection of business, data, and technology. The focus is shifting from incremental productivity gains to new business models and scalable, AI-enabled capabilities.

Looking ahead, BearingPoint has set ambitious targets for the next phase of its transformation, including 95% of knowledge bases being agent-ready, 60% of projects powered by proprietary AI assets, AI transformation representing 25% of the business, and a 30% firmwide productivity uplift. These developments are laying the foundation for new commercial models, as value creation becomes increasingly decoupled from pure effort.

Operating model and innovation: Built for global scale

BearingPoint significantly evolved its operating model in 2025 to deliver global scale and outcome-driven services. New global operating units for SAP and Microsoft transformation bring together expertise into end-to-end organizations with unified go-to-market structures and global delivery models.

These units enable more consistent delivery, faster innovation scaling, and deeper integration of AI across transformation programs.

BearingPoint’s Products unit, which delivers technology-enabled, outcome-based solutions, continued its strong global momentum in 2025, reinforcing its role as a strategic growth engine that complements the firm’s core consulting business. The Products portfolio achieved revenue growth of more than 22%, significantly exceeding its annual growth targets. Solutions gained strong traction as the portfolio expanded into new international markets across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, underpinned by strategic partnerships and new customer wins.

This worldwide momentum validates BearingPoint’s Outcome-as-a-Service approach - enabling repeatable, technology-driven outcomes for clients at scale. With new solutions set to enter the market in 2026 as part of this strategy, the unit is well-positioned to drive further scalable growth and client value as a central pillar of Strategy 2030.

Sustainability: Embedded in transformation

BearingPoint’s Sustainability Report 2025 confirms that responsible business practice is integral to the firm’s strategy. Sustainability is embedded across operations, governance, and client delivery, reflecting its role as a core driver of long-term value.

The sustainability strategy is anchored in four pillars: Diversity, Environment, Sustainable Ways of Working (SWOW), and Inclusion & Education.

On Diversity, the firm continued to progress toward its 2030 targets of 30% female representation at the senior manager level and above and 40% at the manager level and above. A Global Senior Manager+ Female Network was launched in 2025 to strengthen visibility and connections between female leaders and the global partnership, complemented by inclusive hiring guidelines, improved retention practices, and training on unconscious bias and authentic leadership.

On Environment, BearingPoint achieved a significant reduction in global business travel emissions compared with the previous year. This improvement followed the firm’s substantial 2024 progress, during which it achieved its SBTi-validated target for business travel emissions. The firm also expanded its ISO 14001-certified Environmental Management System to 16 offices globally, with further offices set to join in 2026.

Sustainable Ways of Working (SWOW) scaled significantly. In 2025, the firm applied SWOW across more than 600 client projects and expanded the approach through account-wide rollouts. Client demand reinforces this direction: 63% of the firm’s highest-net-revenue clients have requested sustainability information within procurement processes, confirming the growing business importance of transparent sustainability practices.

The Inclusion & Education pillar progressed from pilot initiatives toward a structured program. A key development was the launch of partnerships with innovative educational institutions to support digital skills development and employability for young adults. Employees across the firm contributed through mentoring, volunteering, and skills-based engagement.

Beyond its own operations, BearingPoint’s most significant sustainability impact lies in its client engagements. In 2025, the firm reported 450+ active sustainability assignments, delivered for 200+ clients in 11 countries. BearingPoint continues to support organizations across sectors in addressing complex sustainability challenges, including decarbonization, ESG reporting, sustainable finance, biodiversity, and data-driven sustainability transformation.

Looking ahead

Together, these developments highlight how BearingPoint is translating Strategy 2030 into tangible results, combining technology, global scale, and responsible business practices to deliver sustainable impact.

Matthias Loebich states: “We are translating innovation into a measurable impact and long-term value for our clients, our people, and society. As we move forward, our vision is clear: being the leading European business transformation firm with global relevance.”

The Annual Report 2025, “Future in focus,” and the Sustainability Report 2025 are both available for download:

Annual Report: https://annualreport.bearingpoint.com/

Sustainability Report: https://sustainabilityreport.bearingpoint.com/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world’s leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes World’s Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint