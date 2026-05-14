CYBER.ORG Expands Industry Collaboration to Strengthen the Cybersecurity and AI Workforce

BOSSIER CITY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CYBER.ORG, the academic initiative of the Cyber Innovation Center, announced expanded industry collaboration with CompTIA, Intel and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) workforce and prepare students for AI-driven security environments.

Through its nationwide educator network and nationally recognized K–12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards, which are evolving to reflect AI-integrated security competencies, CYBER.ORG provides a framework that links early talent development to industry credentials and workforce demand. As employers face persistent talent shortages, these partnerships build sustainable career pipelines across all 50 states.

AI is rapidly reshaping required skillsets across cybersecurity roles, and CYBER.ORG is incorporating these capabilities into early career pathways. By deepening collaboration with credentialing bodies and technology leaders, the organization is helping ensure students gain foundational competencies that translate directly into high-demand careers. This includes a growing emphasis on applied problem-solving, systems thinking, and the secure use of emerging technologies to prepare students for real-world cyber and AI environments.

“Industry leaders consistently tell us they need entry-level talent with both technical and industry-validated skills who can communicate professionally, collaborate effectively and demonstrate hands-on cybersecurity experience before they step into an interview,” said Charlene Cooper, Director of CYBER.ORG. “They are looking for students who understand core cybersecurity and AI concepts, have completed hands-on training, and are prepared to work in AI-driven environments. Our focus is on helping students graduate with the technical foundation and professional skills employers expect.”

Industry Collaboration and Partnerships

CYBER.ORG and CompTIA have a strong K–12 partnership that connects classroom learning to industry-recognized credentials. Through this collaboration, CYBER.ORG provides educators and students with access to CompTIA certification exams and CertMaster Practice tools, creating a clear pathway from early talent development to workforce-ready skills. CompTIA certifications play a critical role by validating student knowledge and skills against industry standards, giving learners confidence and credibility as they transition into the workforce. Together, CYBER.ORG and CompTIA equip students with expertise in cybersecurity and emerging technologies—including foundational AI concepts and responsible AI use—empowering learners to move beyond core knowledge and into meaningful career opportunities.

Through its partnership with Intel® Skills for Innovation, more than 60 project-based learning modules, known as Starter Pack lessons, have been aligned with CYBER.ORG’s K–12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards. These turnkey modules integrate cybersecurity, digital citizenship, computational thinking, and AI-aligned competencies into scalable K–12 pathways. Developed in collaboration with curriculum and industry experts, these modules help ensure students are learning the skills employers actually look for and strengthen workforce capacity to meet emerging cyber and AI demands.

ISACA partners with CYBER.ORG and align workforce competencies and AI related coursework with emerging cybersecurity and governance standards. This collaboration strengthens the connection between early education and globally recognized professional standards.

CYBER.ORG also convenes partners across industry, government, higher education and nonprofits through initiatives like its annual EdCon conference in June, reinforcing alignment between classroom instruction and workforce expectations. In 2025 alone, the organization delivered more than 250 professional development sessions nationwide and today supports a network of over 45,000 educators to ensure classroom learning keeps pace with evolving industry needs.

Supporting National Cyber and AI Workforce Efforts

Supported in part by the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) under the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), CYBER.ORG operates nationwide and contributes to federal human capital efforts focused on building a durable, future-ready cyber and AI workforce.

These industry partnerships align with broader federal and state momentum to strengthen the nation’s cyber and AI workforce, including priorities outlined in the federal Cyber Strategy for America. The strategy emphasizes building talent and capacity, advancing secure adoption of artificial intelligence, and coordination across government, industry, and education. CYBER.ORG’s work supports these priorities by connecting early talent development to evolving workforce needs, including growing demand for AI-enabled cybersecurity capabilities and industry-validated skills.

In July 2025, CYBER.ORG launched a cybersecurity workforce development pilot within the D.C. School District designed to introduce students to coding, cyber defense, and industry certification pathways. That pilot model demonstrates how cybersecurity and AI pathways can be integrated into workforce systems traditionally centered on legacy trades, aligning K–12 programs with employer demand and industry expectations.

To learn more about CYBER.ORG and opportunities to partner in building the next generation cybersecurity workforce, visit https://cyber.org/.

About CYBER.ORG

CYBER.ORG is a cybersecurity workforce development organization advancing K-12 cybersecurity education nationwide through no-cost curriculum and teacher professional development resources. Supported in part by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) grant, CYBER.ORG provides educators and caregivers with resources and training to teach cybersecurity education to K-12 students nationwide. Today, over 30,000 teachers across all 50 states and four U.S. territories are enrolled in CYBER.ORG content. As an affiliate of the Cyber Innovation Center, CYBER.ORG is committed to reaching over 50,000 educators by 2029 and impacting over six million students nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.cyber.org.