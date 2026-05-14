WV-Based Family Business Expands Globally with Coupang

CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, a small family business in Malden, West Virginia that produces signature culinary salts, is expanding internationally for the first time by offering its products to millions of new customers in Asia through Coupang, a U.S.-technology, retail and Fortune 150 company that helps American companies export to more than 190 countries and regions around the world.

“I’m excited to see how our relationship with Coupang can grow our business globally,” said Nancy Bruns, co-owner and CEO of the seventh-generation company. “This is something we always hoped to do, but as a small business, didn’t have the capacity to launch. I would highly recommend Coupang to other companies looking to expand into global markets.”

Exporting made easy

Coupang, a recent honoree on the LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovators list for the second year in a row thanks to its cutting-edge technology and logistics support for retail, helped facilitate more than $5 billion in sales of U.S. products to international markets in 2025 alone.

U.S. sellers ship their products to one of Coupang’s U.S. fulfillment facilities, and the company’s logistics teams receive, store, pick, pack and ship directly to customers in Korea and other global destinations. Coupang handles all the logistics, export paperwork, processing of individual orders and deliveries to international customers, enabling small businesses to stay focused on what they do best – creating high-quality, locally-produced goods for their customers.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller visits J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works to promote free and fair trade policies

Coupang recently joined U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) on a visit to J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works to highlight how American innovation, technology and trade policy can work together to help small and midsize businesses grow internationally. The visit served as an opportunity to spotlight the critical role family-owned businesses play in West Virginia’s economy, and to recognize how they are evolving to compete in today’s global marketplace.

“It was wonderful to be at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, a family-owned West Virginia business with deep roots in our state,” said Miller. “While staying grounded in tradition, they’re finding new ways to grow and reach customers beyond West Virginia. This kind of growth is increasingly possible because companies like Coupang are helping American businesses reach customers well beyond their home markets.”

“Working alongside leaders like Congresswoman Carol Miller, Coupang is proud to help West Virginia small businesses like J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works reach millions of new global customers and drive American economic growth,” said Coupang Chief Global Affairs Officer Robert Porter. “Just last year, Coupang facilitated more than $5 billion in global sales for thousands of U.S. businesses, and we’re excited to see that impact reach West Virginia’s 1st District.”

Salt has shaped lives in the Kanawha River valley and Appalachia region for generations, where the mountains shelter a 400-million-year-old sea deep underground, producing an exceptionally pure and mineral-rich salt that is harvested by hand. Today, the Salt-Works team uses a salt-mining method as old as the region: pumping brine from the ancient Iapetus Ocean beneath the mountains and drying it naturally in the sun, producing an unrefined, mineral-rich finishing salt prized by chefs.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 150 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming and fintech services to customers around the world under the brands that include Coupang, Eats, Play, Rocket Now and FarFetch.

About J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works is a 7th-generation salt-making family business that harvests all-natural salt by hand from an ancient ocean trapped below the Appalachian Mountains of the Kanawha Valley in West Virginia. J.Q.D. Salt-Works was founded in 1817 in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley, was revived by members of the family in 2013, and sells culinary-grade salt products around the world from the family’s salt farm in Malden, West Virginia.