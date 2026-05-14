Tempus Expands Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Enhance the Probability of Success Across Clinical Development Programs In Oncology and Neuroscience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced a new initiative with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). This collaboration aims to leverage AI, multimodal real-world data and data science techniques to optimize clinical trial designs and enhance the Probability of Technical & Regulatory Success (PTRS) across five initial clinical trial programs.

With Lens, Tempus’ AI-enabled analytical platform, BMS and Tempus are applying insights from a vast library of de-identified multimodal records to optimize clinical research and strengthen PTRS across BMS’ development portfolio. This collaboration combines unprecedented scale of real-world data with emerging AI-techniques to pressure test assumptions, characterize complex patient populations, validate control group assumptions, and pinpoint the optimal patient segments most likely to benefit from investigational therapies.

This new initiative is supporting key assets in solid tumor oncology, including lung, colon, and prostate cancers. Beyond oncology, the collaboration extends into neuroscience to accelerate drug development in Alzheimer’s Disease, demonstrating the versatility of the Tempus multimodal database across multiple therapeutic areas.

"Our collaboration with BMS aims to optimize clinical development by peering deeper into patient biology than ever before,” said Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Data and Apps at Tempus. “Our multimodal data library allows us to connect the dots between clinical records and molecular subtypes. Together, we are doing more than just generating insights. We are uncovering the hidden biological signals of unmet patient need, which allows us to assess trial assumptions and stratify patient groups with unprecedented precision. We are moving past traditional approaches and creating a new level of data-driven confidence in the drug development process."

“This collaboration is about improving the quality of decisions we make in development, where the impact is greatest,” said Bryan Campbell, Senior Vice President, Drug Development Strategy & Innovation at Bristol Myers Squibb. “By combining Tempus’ multimodal real-world data capabilities with our development expertise, we can rigorously pressure-test trial assumptions, better understand patient heterogeneity, and design studies with a higher probability of technical and regulatory success. This is a critical step toward more disciplined, data-driven development with the goal of bringing life-changing medicines to patients faster.”

This initiative builds upon the existing work between Tempus and BMS, which includes the deployment of the Next Pathways program across 13 community-based health systems to address care gaps for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC).

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding potential impact of Tempus’ collaboration with BMS to strengthen clinical research programs and enhance the Probability of Technical & Regulatory Success (PTRS) of clinical trial programs. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.