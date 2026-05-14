Latent AI and Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI) Partner to Deliver Fleet-Scale, Mission-Ready AI at the Tactical Edge

PRINCETON, N.J. & MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Defense and industrial operators face a persistent problem: AI that performs well in controlled demonstrations but fails to deliver reliable, real-time intelligence in denied, disrupted, intermittent, or limited (DDIL) environments. The result is delayed decisions, stranded assets, and lost operational advantage.

Latent AI today announced a strategic partnership with Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), a majority-owned subsidiary of Rajant Corporation, that solves this challenge at fleet scale.

Rajant provides the core Kinetic Mesh® networking platform that keeps systems connected in motion. RHI extends that foundation with the Cowbell distributed edge platform, unifying resilient mesh networking, distributed compute, local data pipelines, and workload orchestration. Latent AI multiplies that capability with an edge-native platform that optimizes AI for target hardware and enables secure, over-the-air deployment, monitoring, and updates, even when cloud connectivity is unavailable.

Together, the three layers deliver mission-ready AI that operates reliably across heterogeneous hardware in the harshest environments, without requiring on-site engineering teams.

The combined solution enables organizations to:

Deploy and update AI models across distributed fleets with minimal reengineering

Run real-time inference locally during fully disconnected or bandwidth-constrained operations

Maintain continuous model lifecycle management without on-site AI expertise

Adapt intelligence in real time as mission conditions change

Latent AI has proven these capabilities in U.S. Army Project Linchpin (reducing deployment timelines from weeks to minutes) and U.S. Navy Project AMMO (33% faster model update cycles in connectivity-denied environments).

“AI at the edge is not just a model deployment problem; it is a lifecycle problem across hardware, data, connectivity, and operational constraints,” said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder of Latent AI. “RHI’s Cowbell gives AI a true operational foundation. Together, we’re enabling AI to deploy, adapt, and sustain itself at fleet scale, wherever the mission demands it.”

Robert J. Schena, CEO of RHI, added: “This partnership reflects a fundamental shift from infrastructure that connects systems to platforms that operationalize intelligence. With Cowbell, RHI provides the distributed execution layer, and Latent AI ensures intelligence can move, adapt, and scale across that fabric.”

This joint solution was announced and showcased recently at the Rajant 2026 Partner Summit in Wickenburg, Arizona.

About Latent AI Latent AI is the trusted edge AI company delivering mission-critical intelligence at the tactical edge. Our proven, edge-native solutions enable defense and industrial organizations to deploy, adapt, and sustain AI in denied and contested environments, interoperable across platforms, field-updatable in real time, and built for operators of every skill level. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense. Visit latentai.com.

About Rajant Health Incorporated RHI is a provider of integrated edge intelligence platforms combining resilient wireless mesh radios, distributed compute platforms, applications, and AI to enable real-time awareness and decision support in complex, dynamic, mission-critical environments. Visit rajanthealth.com.