AM Best to Sponsor and Attend 52nd Annual African Insurance Organisation Conference

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate in the 52nd Conference and Annual General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), to be held 5-9 June 2026 in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, and in his capacity as AM Best’s director for market development in Africa, along with Bouchra AbouNader, associate director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, AM Best, will be in attendance and conducting bilateral meetings with re/insurance businesses about Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). They will also meet with industry stakeholders from across the continent regarding AM Best’s insurance sector and market segment reports, data and analytic resources that are available to insurance and other finance professionals. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

AM Best is a returning sponsor of the conference, which this year has the theme, “Insurance as an Enabler of Economic Growth for All,” reflecting how insurance empowers societies by protecting underserved communities, strengthening industries and reinforcing economic resilience.

The AIO is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was established in 1972 with objectives to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the 2026 AIO conference, which will be held at the Intercontinental Cairo Citystars Hotel in Egypt, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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