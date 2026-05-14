-

AM Best to Sponsor and Attend 52nd Annual African Insurance Organisation Conference

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate in the 52nd Conference and Annual General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), to be held 5-9 June 2026 in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, and in his capacity as AM Best’s director for market development in Africa, along with Bouchra AbouNader, associate director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, AM Best, will be in attendance and conducting bilateral meetings with re/insurance businesses about Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). They will also meet with industry stakeholders from across the continent regarding AM Best’s insurance sector and market segment reports, data and analytic resources that are available to insurance and other finance professionals. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

AM Best is a returning sponsor of the conference, which this year has the theme, “Insurance as an Enabler of Economic Growth for All,” reflecting how insurance empowers societies by protecting underserved communities, strengthening industries and reinforcing economic resilience.

The AIO is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was established in 1972 with objectives to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the 2026 AIO conference, which will be held at the Intercontinental Cairo Citystars Hotel in Egypt, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best Rating Services on LinkedIn
AM Best Ratings Twitter
AM Best Co.
AM Best on YouTube
More News From AM Best

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings LLC’s Senior Unsecured Bonds

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) to Chubb INA Holdings LLC (Chubb) (Delaware) recently announced CNY 4.0 billion (approximately USD 586 million) issuance of senior unsecured bonds in the Hong Kong market in two tranches, which are guaranteed by Chubb Limited: CNY 2.5 billion 2.4% senior unsecured bonds due 2031; and CNY 1.5 billion 2.85% senior unsecured bonds due 2036. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) i...

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of NASW Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of NASW Insurance Company (NASWIC) (Washington, D.C.). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings). The ratings reflect NASWIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operati...

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Arrow Mutual Liability Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of Arrow Mutual Liability Insurance Company (Arrow) (Chestnut Hill, MA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative. The ratings reflect Arrow’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, lim...
Back to Newsroom