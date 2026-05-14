Musicow U.S. Announces Strategic Partnership With Injective to Expand Equity Access for Global Fans

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Musicow U.S., a pioneer in fan-driven music ownership and rights participation, today announced a strategic partnership with Injective, a leading American technology platform purpose-built for asset tokenization finance. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Musicow U.S.'s long-term vision to transcend domestic boundaries and create expanded access via tokenized music IP and music-related investment opportunities for fans and investors worldwide.

Since its launch last year, Musicow U.S. has experienced growing demand from international audiences eager to participate in music-related offerings tied to artists, songs, and entertainment projects. The Injective partnership is designed to establish the foundation to support this global expansion.

"Music is global, and fan communities today exist far beyond any single territory," said Woo Rhee, Chief Executive Officer of Musicow U.S. "As interest in our platform continues to grow internationally, it is essential that we build the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to serve a broader global audience. Our relationship with Injective represents a critical step in that direction — one that reflects both our ambition and our commitment to operating within regulated frameworks."

At the core of Musicow U.S.'s mission is a commitment to fostering deeper, more meaningful relationships between creators and their audiences — empowering fans to engage with music not merely as listeners, but as stakeholders. As the platform continues to mature, expanding access to international markets has emerged as a central pillar of the company's long-term growth strategy.

Injective brings distinct and complementary strengths — in high-performance blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization — capabilities that will be instrumental as Musicow U.S. explores scalable models for growth outside the U.S. Together, the partners are poised to create a community that integrates entertainment, technology, and regulated financial participation on behalf of artists and fans alike.

This partnership arrives at a pivotal moment, as global audiences increasingly seek direct engagement with artists and entertainment properties through innovative digital and financial experiences. By aligning with Injective, Musicow U.S. positions itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving music equity and rights participation market, while reaffirming its dedication to regulatory compliance and investor protection. Injective's tokenization infrastructure unlocks core music IP, giving a new generation of fans direct access to music equity and real ownership in the industry's future.

Looking ahead, Musicow U.S. anticipates several major music launches and expanded entertainment initiatives, with this partnership serving as the first strategic step toward establishing the company as a truly global platform for music rights revenue participation, fan engagement, and entertainment financing.

About Musicow

Musicow stands as the unrivaled pioneer in the realm of artist-to-fan music asset ownership on a global scale. As the foremost Music Equity Service Provider™ in South Korea, our primary objective is to extend the same exceptional experience to the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Musicow has been dedicated to constructing a superior music ecosystem, forging an extraordinary bond between fans and their beloved artists.

About Injective

Injective is a lightning fast interoperable layer one blockchain optimized for building premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native asset that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera and Mark Cuban.