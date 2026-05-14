Ingram Micro Named Global Distributor for HPE, Earns Strategic Territory Expansion and Full Portfolio Access

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) today announced it has been selected as a “Global Distributor” for HPE.

“We are honored to earn HPE’s global business and serve as a worldwide distributor of its entire product portfolio." Eric Kohl, VP, Global Networking and Security, Ingram Micro Share

“Ingram Micro has been a trusted partner to HPE for more than two decades and naming them a Global Distributor reflects the scale they bring and the mutual commitment we share to help partners grow,” said Simon Ewington, SVP, Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “With expanded territory reach and full access to the HPE portfolio, from networking to cloud and AI, Ingram Micro can help deliver greater simplicity, consistency and speed for our channel ecosystem and the customers they serve worldwide.”

The new designation provides Ingram Micro with full access to HPE’s entire portfolio, including HPE networking, cloud, and AI solutions. The strategic appointment positions Ingram Micro to deliver greater value at scale, as well as greater simplicity and consistency for customers, through its expert HPE team now located across the company’s four operating regions, and innovative Ingram Micro Xvantage™ digital experience platform.

“Ingram Micro serves as a strategic growth partner for American Digital, playing an instrumental role in building our business with HPE and enhancing the value we provide to our customers,” said Bob Panos, President, American Digital Corporation, an IT solutions and managed services provider and an HPE Platinum Partner. “It's exciting to see the relationship between the two grow and deliver even greater business and technical value to the B2B channel.”

“We are honored to earn HPE’s global business and serve as a worldwide distributor of its entire product portfolio,” said Eric Kohl, Vice President, Global Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. “Our expanded relationship with HPE builds on a proven foundation of trust and execution, while leveraging our global reach. Ingram Micro’s customers who buy, service and support HPE solutions can now benefit from an even stronger team of technical, marketing and sales experts specialized in HPE’s entire portfolio.”

The new and expanded engagement introduces enhanced services, solutions, and support through the Ingram Micro HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program, as well as a broader geographic reach for partners and customers worldwide.

Key highlights:

Global distribution: Ingram Micro is now one of two global HPE distributors, enabling greater market access across all major markets and countries that Ingram Micro serves. HPE is also maintaining select strong regional and specialist distributors in certain areas.

Ingram Micro is now one of two global HPE distributors, enabling greater market access across all major markets and countries that Ingram Micro serves. HPE is also maintaining select strong regional and specialist distributors in certain areas. Full portfolio access: The new global go-to-market agreement includes HPE’s expanded Networking and infrastructure offerings. Ingram Micro, an award-winning distributor with more than 20 years of expertise and innovation with both HPE and Juniper Networks, is well-positioned to help grow and expand HPE’s Networking presence globally.

The new global go-to-market agreement includes HPE’s expanded Networking and infrastructure offerings. Ingram Micro, an award-winning distributor with more than 20 years of expertise and innovation with both HPE and Juniper Networks, is well-positioned to help grow and expand HPE’s Networking presence globally. Platform performance: Ingram Micro will build upon Xvantage, the company’s digital experience platform, to differentiate and deliver more speed, services, and scale to HPE and its mutual channel partners.

Ingram Micro will build upon Xvantage, the company’s digital experience platform, to differentiate and deliver more speed, services, and scale to HPE and its mutual channel partners. Expanded HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program: Ingram Micro is expanding the reach of its HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program worldwide to help current and prospective partners adopt, cross-sell, upsell and monetize the combined portfolio more quickly.

Ingram Micro is expanding the reach of its HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program worldwide to help current and prospective partners adopt, cross-sell, upsell and monetize the combined portfolio more quickly. Investment in scale: The company is planning to welcome additional experienced associates as it increases its investments to support new country operations, expanded portfolios, and more advanced partner enablement capabilities.

“Ingram Micro’s continued investments in talent, technology and programs better enable us to identify market opportunities and close sales faster,” said Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance member Steven Dastoor, Chief Transformation Officer of Tusker, a national IT services and consulting company specializing in cybersecurity, cloud‑first and AI‑enabled IT solutions and services, and member of the Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance global partner community. “It’s great to see Ingram Micro and HPE doubling down together. That’s certainly a play for greater efficiency and increasing visibility for channel partners.”

Ingram Micro will publish additional details, including more insight on the expansion of its HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program for HPE channel partners, on Xvantage.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.