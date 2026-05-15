Nexon and Electronic Arts Extend Publishing Partnership for FC Franchise in Korea

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced an agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to extend their partnership for publishing the FC franchise in Korea. The long-term agreement secures the future of Korea’s most popular football franchise.

Under the agreement, Nexon and EA will expand investment in growing the EA SPORTS FC™ fanbase and collaborate to continuously deliver authentic experiences.

“Nexon’s partnership with EA is based on a shared commitment to providing a highly innovative and authentic football experience, tailored to meet the unique style and preferences of Korean players,” said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. “At the foundation of this success is a thriving community of players who share their passion with friends and family.”

First released for PC in 2013, the free-to-play online game, EA SPORTS FC™ ONLINE, has become a cultural phenomenon in Korea with millions of registered players. In 2020, Nexon introduced a standalone mobile game for the Korean market, EA SPORTS FC™ MOBILE. The decade-long success of the game is attributable to great design in the core game by EA, and Nexon’s live operations support as well as hyperlocalization – a practice that adds content, promotions, and community management specifically tailored for Korean players.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://www.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a global leader in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon has since been listed on JPX400, Nikkei Stock Index 300, and Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 40 games operating in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, Mabinogi, and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2024, the company set a multi-year IP Growth Initiative that details vertical growth with new experiences in existing major franchises and horizontal growth with the creation of new pillars in the company’s IP portfolio.