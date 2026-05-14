Rockwell Medical Signs New 3-Year Product Purchase Agreement with Heritage Dialysis

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into a three-year product purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Heritage Dialysis, a Michigan-based family-owned company comprised of dialysis professionals that specialize in providing home dialysis in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and senior living communities, and patients' homes.

"We look forward to working with Rockwell Medical because we believe that they truly understand the realities of delivering dialysis across evolving care models and support our long-term growth." ~ Ryan Height, Founder and CEO at Heritage Dialysis. Share

The Agreement, which includes supply and purchasing commitments, will be in effect for an initial three-year term, with options to renew for three additional one-year periods. Under the Agreement, Rockwell Medical will supply Heritage Dialysis with a portfolio of hemodialysis products including the Company's premium grade, single-use 720g bicarbonate cartridge, PureCart; liquid acetic acid-based RenalPure®; liquid bicarbonate SteriLyte®; as well as other dialysis related ancillary products.

"Heritage Dialysis has built a care model that demands flexibility and operational consistency," said Tim Chole, Chief Commercial Officer at Rockwell Medical. "This agreement reflects our ability to support dialysis providers with a comprehensive portfolio of products and a supply partnership designed to meet the demands of Heritage Dialysis' sophisticated, multi-environment operations."

"Located across the Wolverine State, our team is on a mission to transform renal care by combining state of the art technology and making available the best treatment plans that will provide better health and wellness," said Ryan Height, BSN, RN, MBA, Founder and CEO at Heritage Dialysis. "We look forward to working with Rockwell Medical because we believe that they truly understand the realities of delivering dialysis across evolving care models and support our long-term growth."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® four years in a row (2023-2026) and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ in 2024 and 2025, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions™. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are committed to,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” “seeks to” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include the duration of the effectiveness of the agreement. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.