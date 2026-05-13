Similarweb and Manus Expand Data Coverage, Enabling Deeper Digital Marketing Insights and Smarter AI Agents

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) and Manus have made more digital market analysis metrics available to Manus AI agents, available to all Manus Pro subscribers without any additional setup required. In addition, joint customers of Similarweb and Manus can now take greater advantage of the Similarweb MCP Server for access to even more data.

“In January, we gave Manus's AI agent the ability to see who's winning online. With this expansion, businesses can put AI agents to work obtaining deeper insights into the signals that turn a traffic snapshot into a strategy.” -- Mike Sadler, Similarweb Share

The Manus collaboration is part of Similarweb’s growing ecosystem of AI-native integrations with platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot, Cursor, and many more.

“Manus has pioneered AI agents businesses employ to accomplish practical work on their behalf, and when that work is digital marketing, competitive intelligence, and business strategy, we want to make sure Similarweb is part of the solution,” said Mike Sadler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AI and Data Partnerships at Similarweb. “In January, we gave Manus's AI agent the ability to see who's winning online. With this expansion, businesses can put AI agents to work obtaining deeper insights into the signals that turn a traffic snapshot into a strategy.”

The new data integration, including support for the Similarweb MCP, is available today to Manus Pro users. The MCP integration allows power users to obtain a Similarweb license, if they don’t already have one, to go beyond the usage limits of the Manus Pro integration and access data not otherwise bundled with Manus.

Through its joint initiatives with AI platform providers like Manus, Similarweb is further magnifying the power of its data in the context of AI.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

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