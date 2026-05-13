Remodel Health Announces Strategic Integration With Paylocity to Streamline ICHRA Adoption and Payroll Data Connectivity

INDIANAPOLIS & SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remodel Health, the nation’s leading individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement (ICHRA) solution, today announced a new integration available through the Paylocity Integration Marketplace. The integration enables seamless data exchange between payroll and benefits systems, improving accuracy, automation, and the employee benefits experience.

New integration with Paylocity helps employers reduce manual work, improve payroll accuracy, and simplify ICHRA benefits administration. Share

The integration connects Remodel Health’s benefits platform with Paylocity’s payroll and HR system of record, allowing employers to streamline the administration of employer-funded health benefits while reducing manual processes and improving data integrity across systems.

Streamlined payroll and benefits administration

Through the integration, organizations using both Remodel Health and Paylocity can:

Automatically sync employee eligibility and enrollment data between systems

Ensure accurate payroll deductions and employer contributions for ICHRA plans

Maintain up-to-date employee rosters for benefits administration

Reduce manual entry errors and administrative overhead

Improve reporting accuracy for benefits-related payroll transactions

By aligning payroll and benefits data in real time, the integration helps employers deliver a more efficient and compliant benefits experience for employees while reducing administrative burden on HR and payroll teams.

Enhancing the employer and employee experience

As employers adopt defined contribution and personalized benefits strategies, seamless connectivity between HR and benefits platforms is critical. The Remodel Health integration with Paylocity supports this shift by enabling a more automated, data-driven approach to benefits administration.

“Employers want flexibility in how they design benefits, but they also need simplicity in execution,” said Tyler Giffel, Head of Software Engineering at Remodel Health. “By integrating with Paylocity, we’re helping organizations eliminate friction between payroll and benefits administration while ensuring employees receive accurate and timely contributions.”

Part of Paylocity’s expanding integration marketplace

The integration is now available within the Paylocity Integration Marketplace, which connects clients to a broad ecosystem of third-party solutions designed to extend the value of Paylocity’s platform. The marketplace enables organizations to explore and activate integrations that streamline workflows across HR, payroll, finance, and benefits functions.

About Remodel Health

Remodel Health offers the most complete ICHRA based solution in the industry, combining intuitive technology with expert, personalized service. Since 2015, Remodel Health has empowered employers nationwide to offer modern health benefits that attract and retain top talent. In December 2024, growth equity firm Oak HC/FT led a $100M+ growth funding round in Remodel Health to accelerate innovation and expand access to individual market solutions.