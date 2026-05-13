Semrush Announces Partnership With Lovable, Bringing Search Intelligence Into the Building Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semrush, an Adobe company and the leading brand visibility platform, today announces an industry-first partnership with Lovable, the AI software creation platform, integrating its expansive proprietary dataset directly into the Lovable building experience.

Until recently, building software was only accessible to those with the technical skills and resources to attempt it. Now what's emerged is a new generation of founders who think in outcomes, move fast, and are building on Lovable at an unprecedented rate – more than 200,000 projects built per day. But building is just the beginning. Discoverability, distribution, growth, and revenue are what turn a product into a business. That’s what makes the Semrush integration so important.

"There has never been a better time in history to solve problems. Yet getting those solutions in front of the right people has never been harder," says Cecilia Stallsmith, Chief Marketing Officer at Lovable. "Lovable founders are building the next generation of software companies — this partnership with Semrush is about making sure what gets built also gets discovered.”

To build strong brand visibility, both search engine optimization (SEO) and agentic search optimization (ASO) are crucial. Companies with aligned SEO and AI teams are more than 3x more likely to say AI visibility is actionable, while nearly a quarter of siloed companies say it’s not measurable at all, according to Semrush’s brand visibility playbook.

“Marketers and developers need to embed visibility into the products they’re building, from inspiration to idea to iteration, if they want to show up for their users where they’re searching,” says Vitalii Obishchenko, Chief Product Officer at Semrush, an Adobe Company.

“In the age of AI search, digital discoverability is crucial to gain trust and it takes time to build. So integrating Semrush’s massive search data infrastructure, including 28B keywords, 43T backlinks, and 808 million domain profiles, into Lovable enables AI-native app builders to not only create, but to grow visibility across search platforms. It’s the first time AI builders have instant access to search intelligence. This partnership empowers anyone to build search optimized applications in minutes, not months. Together with Lovable, we’re unlocking an entirely new way to create and scale,” he said.

A Streamlined Way to Bring Semrush Intelligence Into the Building Experience

Here’s what users can expect inside the Lovable experience:

Lovable’s build experience is now powered by Semrush’s trusted dataset of 28B keywords, 43T backlinks, and 808 million domain profiles across 32 regions.

Semrush tooling on the SEO dashboard suggests questions users can ask in the Lovable chat to improve their brand visibility for their owned project. When users query SEO visibility, the Semrush API fetches live data seamlessly, and serves it directly into the chat. SEO review runs on demand to check technical SEO health. Metadata, content structure, alt text, and canonical tags are automatically surfaced and fixable in one click during the build process.

Availability

From May 13, 2026, Semrush data is available to all Lovable users within the building experience.

Where deeper or ongoing SEO workflows are needed, such as tracking, dashboards, and advanced analysis, users will be prompted into OAuth authentication with Semrush, connecting directly to a Semrush subscription for expanded capabilities. Availability may vary by region.

About Semrush

Semrush, an Adobe company, is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. Used by over 28 million users globally – from scaling startups to the Fortune 500 – Semrush provides the competitive intelligence needed to win visibility in an evolving digital landscape.

About Lovable

Lovable is a software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. In its first year, builders created over 25 million projects with Lovable. Lovable-built applications now attract 400 million visits per month. Teams at companies like HCA Healthcare, HubSpot, Microsoft, Uber, and Zendesk rely on Lovable to build internal tools, prototypes, and production-ready applications. By removing technical barriers and long development cycles, Lovable enables creators to ship real products in days.