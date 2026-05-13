Concacaf Debuts Enhanced Digital Platform and Mobile App in Partnership with Deltatre

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concacaf today announced the launch of a new website and mobile app experience deployed using Deltatre's award-winning technology, establishing a single digital destination for football fans across the confederation's 41 Member Associations.

The Concacaf platform is powered by Deltatre FORGE, the same technology supporting the digital properties of the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NWSL, Serie A, CPL, and more than 300 major sports federations, leagues, teams and clubs. Share

Concacaf.com and the mobile app, available now on iOS and Android, bring together live streaming, video-on-demand, real-time match data, full match stats, player and team profiles, and personalized content in one platform, marking a significant step forward in how Concacaf connects with fans.

The platform organizes the confederation's men's, women's, and club tournaments for quick access, with full multi-language support in English and Spanish.

Fans can create a free account for immediate personalization, allowing them to follow their favorite national teams, competitions, and clubs. Granular notifications are also available for key match events, news and highlights; plus a "Where to Watch" feature that surfaces live matches and broadcaster information for enhanced discoverability.

The Concacaf platform is powered by Deltatre FORGE, the same technology supporting the digital properties of the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NWSL, Serie A, CPL, and more than 300 major sports federations, leagues, teams and clubs.

“This launch is an important step in how we bring Concacaf football closer to fans across our region,” said Philippe Moggio, Concacaf General Secretary. “Our new website and app are designed to make it easier for supporters to follow the competitions, teams, players, and moments that matter most to them, while giving us a stronger foundation to keep improving the digital experience over time.”

"The flexibility of the ecosystem we’ve built gives Concacaf and its stakeholders the foundation to evolve quickly, introduce new experiences, and unlock greater value from its content and fan relationships over time," said Peter Bellamy, CRO at Deltatre. "This is a world-class destination that will continue to build a deep sense of loyalty with supporters in the Americas and beyond."

The platform has been built around the needs of fans in different viewing contexts. In markets where broadcast coverage exists, Concacaf.com and the app function as a seamless second-screen companion, enriching the viewing experience with real-time insights and complementary content. In regions without broadcast access, the platform acts as the primary destination for live match coverage.

The ecosystem integrates advanced advertising and sponsorship tools, SEO optimization, a comprehensive analytics framework, and a unified single-customer view which enables precise fan segmentation and personalization at scale.

Visit the website

https://www.concacaf.com

Download the App

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/concacaf-official/id6746340036

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.concacaf.app

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

About Deltatre

Over four decades, Deltatre has built the trust of many of the world’s biggest broadcasters, telcos, sports teams, leagues, federations, and governing bodies. Driven to create the digital experiences of tomorrow, it stands as the only partner uniting OTT and digital platforms, with data, graphics, officiating, and strategy and growth services. Clients include the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, DFB, NBA, WWE, MLB, Concacaf, MLS, BBC, Bell Media, ATP, Serie A, ICC, World Rugby, and UEFA. https://deltatre.com/