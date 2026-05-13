TORONTO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestorCOM, an award-winning compliant growth partner to leading wealth managers, and IRALOGIX, the leading fintech provider of cloud-native IRA recordkeeping solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to help financial professionals deliver holistic, compliant advice across a client's full retirement picture.

INVESTORCOM AND IRALOGIX PARTNER TO TURN COMPLIANCE INTO A GROWTH ENGINE FOR HOLISTIC RETIREMENT ADVICE Share

The partnership will pair InvestorCOM's Rollover Platform, the industry's leading best-interest rollover recommendation engine, with IRALOGIX's scalable IRA platform, creating a seamless experience from rollover recommendation through IRA account opening and ongoing management.

The Opportunity and the Obligation

Over $1 trillion in retirement assets rolls over each year, with $3.1 trillion still held with former employers. It's the largest organic growth opportunity in wealth management, but also one of the most regulated under Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) and PTE 2020-02. Too often, these assets end up siloed and beyond an advisor's reach.

Russell Investments' 2025 study values advisor guidance at roughly 4.87% annually. The industry needs technology that lets advisors deliver that value holistically, with full regulatory documentation built in. That's what drives this collaboration.

“InvestorCOM was built on a proudly simple idea: compliance is a strategic growth enabler,” said David Reeve, CEO and Founder, InvestorCOM. “When you give financial professionals intuitive technology that satisfies their regulatory obligations and opens the door to deeper client relationships, everyone wins. Partnering with IRALOGIX extends that principle across the full retirement lifecycle. An advisor can now guide a client from a compliant rollover through to a fully managed IRA that doesn't just meet a regulatory standard, it creates the conditions for real growth.”

“The process of moving accounts and assets from a 401(k) recordkeeper to an IRA has been a paper-based, manual process for too long, with recommendation engines on one side, and IRA administration on the other, and the investor caught in between,” said Peter J. de Silva, CEO, IRALOGIX. “Together with InvestorCOM, we're closing that gap, creating a fully digital, seamless way for accounts and assets to move. Financial professionals can now deliver on the promise of truly holistic advice and demonstrate to regulators that every dollar of a client's retirement savings is being actively cared for.”

What the Combined Solution Delivers

The integrated solution follows the client's complete financial picture – from held-away accounts to IRA opening and ongoing portfolio management – so no assets are left behind. Advisors gain visibility across the full retirement portfolio, shifting advice from transactional to goals-based advisory.

About InvestorCOM

InvestorCOM helps wealth management firms and financial professionals turn regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage. Founded in 1992, the company's proudly simple approach, intuitive technology that satisfies regulatory principles while unlocking growth, has made it a trusted partner to leading firms across North America. Its platform supports disclosure and recordkeeping, process oversight, and investment recommendations, leading to better financial decisions and stronger client relationships. www.investorcom.com.

About IRALOGIX

IRALOGIX is modernizing the $18 trillion IRA market with fully digital, customizable retirement solutions that work for everyone – from the smallest to the largest institutions. Our cloud-based technology allows financial organizations to offer efficient, paperless IRAs under their own brand, without operational complexity or high costs. Designed to integrate seamlessly with your business, IRALOGIX supports both in-house teams and leading third-party providers. The result: a scalable, flexible platform that helps institutions grow, serve more clients, and stay competitive in an evolving retirement landscape. Learn more at www.iralogix.com.

Watch How InvestorCOM and IRALOGIX Are Transforming Compliant Rollover Advice