TechBlocks and Factory Partnership: Powering Secure, Scalable Enterprise AI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechBlocks, a global leader in AI-native transformation and digital engineering, today announced an expanded partnership with Factory, a leading agent-native software development platform. Factory builds software development agents called Droids that automate and accelerate the world's largest enterprise engineering teams. The partnership reflects a significant step forward in how TechBlocks industrializes software engineering, combining its AI operating model, accelerators, and enterprise delivery framework with Factory’s autonomous Droids to help enterprise clients build, modernize, and scale software systems faster and more efficiently.

The expanded partnership comes at a time when enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI pilots and demanding production-grade outcomes with stronger security, governance, and economic control. By embedding Factory into its engineering workflows, TechBlocks is creating a more disciplined and scalable delivery model, one that helps global enterprises accelerate transformation programs while aligning speed, quality, and cost.

“Bringing Factory into our delivery engine allows us to dynamically deploy the right agentic workflows, with the right operating cost profile, across the right abstraction layers,” said Prashant Kumar, CEO of TechBlocks. “TechBlocks brings the operating models that route work at the right stage of the software development lifecycle. This is what allows us to move beyond experimentation and deliver enterprise AI engineering with greater speed, stronger economics, and better execution discipline.”

Operationalizing an AI Engineering Delivery Model

At the center of the partnership is TechBlocks’ AI Engineering Delivery Engine, a unified framework that combines enterprise operating models, delivery accelerators, and Factory’s agent-native development platform. Within this architecture, Factory’s Droids support complex engineering workflows such as coding, refactoring, debugging, documentation, and testing, while TechBlocks governs how those workflows are orchestrated across teams, systems, and program stages.

This model is designed to help enterprises reduce time-to-production, improve throughput, and accelerate software delivery without compromising control. It also enables TechBlocks to package Factory as a critical component of a broader enterprise framework, allowing clients to adopt AI-native engineering in a structured and repeatable way.

Scaling Workforce Enablement and Enterprise Delivery

This announcement builds on the last 18 months of enablement across TechBlocks’ engineering organization. During that period, TechBlocks trained its workforce on Factory and began transitioning major enterprise customers onto Factory-enabled delivery workflows across industries including retail, financial services, oil and gas, and mining.

As TechBlocks continues to scale this model, the company plans to extend Factory enablement to 2,000+ additional engineers over the next 12+ months. This effort will be supported by TechBlocks’ new engineering hub in Gurgaon and broader delivery growth across its global offices. Over the same timeframe, TechBlocks expects to expand its engineering capacity significantly to meet demand to support enterprise-scale AI programs in production.

Driving Measurable Enterprise Economics

The partnership is also focused on a challenge many enterprises now face: translating AI-driven automation into real, controlled business outcomes. While task-level automation may reach up to 70% in specific workflows, large-scale enterprise delivery still includes orchestration overhead, governance requirements, platform friction, and model-related costs.

“Automation by itself does not define enterprise value,” said Sabih Siddiqui, Chief Technology Officer of TechBlocks. “AI can automate 50 to 70 percent of routine engineering workflows but realized enterprise savings depend on how those workflows are governed, routed, and integrated into production environments. With Factory as a critical part of our framework, we are currently realizing around 25 to 35% overall savings at the enterprise level, while improving delivery quality, engineering throughput, and control over unit economics.”

Partnership Built for Enterprise Scale

The exciting expansion of the TechBlocks and Factory partnership is designed to help global clients accelerate strategic and ambitious transformation programs with a delivery model that is faster, more scalable, and better aligned to enterprise realities. Rather than treating AI as an isolated layer, TechBlocks is integrating it into the core of how software is designed, built, modernized, and operated.

“Factory is building the software factory for the AI era: an end-to-end system where Droids help engineering teams plan, build, test, document, debug, and ship software with greater speed and control,” said Matan Grinberg, CEO of Factory. “TechBlocks brings the delivery expertise to deploy that capability across complex customer environments, helping organizations move toward AI-native software delivery across the full software development lifecycle.”

Together, TechBlocks and Factory are helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to disciplined AI-native execution, where engineering productivity, cost control, and production readiness advance together.

About TechBlocks

TechBlocks is an AI-native engineering partner for global enterprises. The company engineers and delivers custom-built platforms, data foundations, workflows, and operating models that turn AI into a unified business operating system, helping enterprises move faster, run more efficiently, and scale sustainably without sacrificing stability, control, or compliance. Trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and high-growth companies across retail, energy and utilities, finance, mining, ISVs, and logistics, TechBlocks modernizes complex legacy environments into AI-native architectures.

About Factory

Factory is a leading agent-native software development platform. Factory builds AI software development agents called Droids that automate and accelerate the world's largest enterprise engineering teams. Today, Droids are used daily by hundreds of thousands of developers across enterprises including Nvidia, Adobe, EY, RBC, and Adyen.