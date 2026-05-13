Insurity Advances 2026 Marine Suite Roadmap to Enable Marine Cargo Insurers to Generate More Certificates and Onboard Business Faster

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced new investments in Insurity Marine Suite across customer experience, ecosystem connectivity, vessel intelligence, and compliance support, reinforcing its continued leadership in the marine cargo insurance market and its commitment to helping insurers and brokers manage increasingly complex global cargo risk with confidence, while accelerating policy onboarding and certificate issuance at scale.

Trusted for more than 25 years and supporting more than 100,000 users in more than 100 countries, Insurity Marine Suite continues to stand apart with the scale, functionality, and operational depth required for complex marine cargo insurance.

As marine cargo insurers face rising geopolitical uncertainty, increasing compliance demands, and growing pressure to modernize customer experiences, Insurity is focused on advancing the capabilities that matter most. In 2026, that includes a significant modernization of Insurity Marine Suite’s consumer-facing experience, with redesigned workflows that make shipment interactions and certificate issuance faster and easier to navigate, building on the release of the modernized shipment screen earlier this year. These investments are designed to help insurers and brokers generate more certificates with less friction while improving speed for customers and trading partners.

The 2026 roadmap also includes new embedded insurance accelerators designed to simplify connections with third-party transportation and logistics ecosystems, helping customers scale certificate generation and reduce friction in onboarding and issuance workflows. Expanded vessel intelligence capabilities will provide greater visibility into accumulation risk across ports and vessels, including access to real-time vessel positioning and tracking data, as well as proactive red-zone notifications to help customers better understand exposure concentrations and monitor changing risk conditions. Insurity is also continuing to improve compliance scanning within Insurity Marine Suite to provide greater flexibility and stronger support for screening workflows as exposure and shifting trade routes remain top concerns across the marine cargo market.

“We’ve made major strides in modernizing the Insurity Marine Suite experience, with a more intuitive interface and redesigned workflows that make certificate issuance faster and easier for customers. At the same time, we’re helping insurers and brokers generate more certificates so they can write more business and capture more revenue opportunities, while preserving the operational depth, open-market flexibility, and capacity-agnostic platform they rely on to manage complex marine cargo business with confidence,” said David Giacomini, VP & Senior Business Unit Leader, Insurance Ecosystem at Insurity. “Our 2026 roadmap reflects both priorities: a modern customer experience and the specialized capabilities this market demands.”

To learn more about how Insurity Marine Suite helps marine insurers onboard business faster, scale certificate issuance, and manage complex cargo risk with confidence, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.