Patero and Orilla Secure the Industrial Edge with Quantum-Safe AI Infrastructure

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patero, a pioneer in post-quantum encryption and secure communications, and Orilla, an edge-native software company and recognized leader in industrial AI and DataOps, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a secure, scalable “edge-to-enterprise” platform for industrial operations.

"This is an innovative and clever strategic alignment that establishes a new category: Quantum-Safe Industrial AI Infrastructure" Share

The combined solution enables organizations to deploy and manage AI at the industrial edge—where data is created, and decisions matter most—ensuring that every data path is protected against both current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. The combined solution illustrates a critical inflection point for industrial infrastructure. Industrial operators are rapidly deploying AI across distributed environments—oil fields, factories, ports, utilities, and remote infrastructure. However, this transformation is outpacing security.

At the same time, global policy and defense directives are accelerating the need for quantum-resistant security:

U.S. Department of Defense leadership has mandated i mmediate cryptographic inventory and migration planning across all systems, including OT, IoT, and mission infrastructure





mmediate cryptographic inventory and migration planning across all systems, including OT, IoT, and mission infrastructure Telecommunications and critical infrastructure sectors are being urged to begin post-quantum migration now, citing risks to networks, devices, and long-lived data





Emerging threats such as “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks are already targeting sensitive industrial and operational data

The gap is clear: AI is moving to the edge—but trust, security, and cryptographic resilience have not kept pace. The Patero–Orilla partnership directly addresses this gap by integrating:

Secure Edge-to-Edge workflows (machine-to-machine, site-to-site)

(machine-to-machine, site-to-site) Secure Edge-to-Cloud pipelines (analytics, AI training, enterprise systems)

(analytics, AI training, enterprise systems) Secure Remote Operations (contractors, operators, command centers)



This is a clever strategic alignment that establishes a new category: Quantum-Safe Industrial AI Infrastructure

Customers can now:

Deploy AI without increasing attack surface

Protect long-lived operational data from future quantum decryption

Replace legacy VPNs with secure, session-based quantum tunnels

Achieve crypto-agility aligned with evolving global standards

Accelerate AI ROI with simplified, edge-native infrastructure

Peter Bentley, Patero’s COO, stated, "Industrial infrastructure is becoming intelligent, but without quantum-safe security, it also becomes vulnerable. This partnership ensures that AI-driven operations are not only powerful but also trusted for decades."

The convergence of AI, connectivity, and quantum risk is redefining industrial cybersecurity:

Industrial systems have 15–30-year lifecycles, requiring long-term data protection

Quantum computing advances are expected to break current encryption within that lifecycle window

Governments and regulators are moving from awareness to mandated action

Organizations that act now will define the next generation of secure, intelligent infrastructure.

"AI belongs at the edge. By integrating Patero’s quantum-safe security, we are removing the biggest barrier to industrial AI adoption—trust in the data, the infrastructure, and the outcomes," asserted Lindi Sabloff, CEO Orilla.ai.

The joint Patero–Orilla solution is available immediately for:

Pilot deployments (30–90 days)

OEM and integration partnerships

Critical infrastructure and government programs

About Patero

Patero is a leader in quantum secure communications. Patero’s cryptographic discovery and inventory solution quantifies risk and prioritizes mitigation of vulnerabilities against present and future cryptographic attacks. Patero’s crypto-agile post-quantum security solutions hybridize classic encryption with NIST-standardized quantum-resistant encryption algorithms to mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities and protect data-in-motion from steal-now, decrypt-later, and future direct decryption attacks. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit patero.io.

About Orilla

Orilla delivers edge-native software solutions built to meet the diverse needs of industries worldwide enabling organizations to operationalize AI across distributed environments. Our portfolio ranges from our flagship Edge Management Platform to custom Industrial Edge AI workloads—empowering enterprises with reliable, innovative, and efficient tools to accelerate digital transformation. With Orilla, organizations can standardize operations, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and harness the full potential of their OT data to drive smarter, more connected industrial performance. For more information, visit orilla.ai.