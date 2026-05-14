Polymarket Named Official Prediction Market Partner of Serie A in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, and Serie A USA today announced a multi-year regional partnership, naming Polymarket the official and exclusive prediction market partner of Serie A in the United States. The agreement marks a significant step forward in Serie A’s international growth strategy and introduces a new way for American fans to engage with the league, its clubs, and its players throughout the season.

Under the partnership, Polymarket will serve as the exclusive U.S. platform for Serie A prediction markets and will receive brand integrations across the league’s U.S. media and digital channels. Markets will be powered by official Serie A data, with data services provided by Genius Sports, delivering enhanced accuracy, transparency, and integrity across all Serie A offerings on the platform.

“The next phase of sports engagement won’t be defined by more content, but by more participation,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Prediction markets give fans a way to actively interpret the game in real time, and partnering with Serie A brings that model to one of the world’s most followed leagues at a moment when American interest in the sport is at an all-time high.”

“The United States represents a key growth market for Serie A,” said Michele Ciccarese, Marketing and Commercial Director of Lega Serie A. “Our exclusive alliance with Polymarket, as Regional Partner in the USA, lets us engage a new generation of fans through a platform that embodies emerging trends. It delivers an interactive, real-time product rooted in insights and participation perfectly aligned with their expectations.”

The collaboration reflects the scale of Serie A’s U.S. opportunity. Soccer viewership and engagement continue to climb among younger, digitally native audiences, and the U.S. remains one of Serie A’s most strategically important international markets. Prediction markets offer the league a differentiated fan engagement tool — one that rewards knowledge, invites active participation, and keeps audiences connected to the league’s storylines across the full arc of the season.

The announcement marks Polymarket’s second major international soccer partnership in recent months, following its agreement with LALIGA North America, and positions the platform as the defining prediction market destination for soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. With the tournament set to captivate American sports audiences at an unprecedented scale, Polymarket’s growing footprint across the world’s most-watched leagues, a roster that now includes MLB, NHL, UFC, MLS, and LALIGA North America, puts the platform at the center of what is expected to be a watershed moment for soccer’s mainstream breakthrough in the United States.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

About Lega Serie A

Lega Serie A is Italy's premier professional football league, home to some of the world's most renowned and storied football clubs. Since its inception, the league has been a cornerstone of Italian culture and sportsmanship, captivating millions of fans worldwide with its unique brand of exceptional football. In 2022, the league opened its U.S. office in NYC to deepen its connection with American fans and brands.