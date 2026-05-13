Corient Announces Acquisition of Capital Advisors, Expanding its Presence in the U.S. Southwest

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corient, the largest and fastest-growing integrated wealth management firm in the U.S., today announced an agreement to acquire Capital Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor based in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $7.8 billion in assets under management.

“The addition of Capital Advisors gives Corient our first office in Oklahoma and significantly expands our client base across the South and Southwest." Share

Capital Advisors is an employee-owned firm founded in 1978 and led by Keith Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Brown, President. It follows a team-based approach to delivering customized financial planning, investment management and other wealth management solutions to families and institutions, leveraging the expertise of a staff of 47 financial professionals. Capital Advisors is a leading RIA in the Oklahoma and Texas markets and has a presence in six other states.

“The addition of Capital Advisors gives Corient our first office in Oklahoma and significantly expands our client base across the South and Southwest,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient. “The firm has an exceptional reputation as a premier wealth manager and their holistic approach fully aligns with Corient’s commitment to providing comprehensive, personalized service. Keith and his team will be a tremendous addition to the Corient partnership.”

“Corient’s private partnership model was the key factor in our decision to join the firm, as it reflects the values that drive Capital Advisors – integrity, teamwork, and dedication to our clients,” said Mr. Goddard. “Corient allows us to enhance the client experience by gaining access to a broad network of expertise and a wide range of wealth management and family office services, including alternative investments, trust strategies, tax preparation and bill paying.”

Capital Advisors’ principals will become Corient Partners upon closing, which is expected to occur later this quarter. The Corient partnership model is the firm’s key differentiator, built to enable seamless collaboration across teams to bring the full strength of firm capabilities to clients at every interaction.

“At Corient, partnership is fundamental to our approach,” said Mr. MacAlpine. “Our model fosters close collaboration across an experienced team, enabling us to deliver a seamless and elevated experience with each interaction. Clients benefit from the full strength of the firm – our integrated wealth management and family office capabilities – supported by our scale, resources and expertise.”

Corient operates as a fiduciary, fee-only wealth management firm in the U.S. under a unique private partnership model, similar to those used by leading professional services firms. The structure gives clients access to the full breadth of expertise and resources across Corient rather than depending on a single advisor. Since its founding in 2020, Corient has grown to include more than 250 partners and over 1,400 employees managing approximately $222 billion (as of March 31, 2026) on behalf of ultra-high- and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses across the United States.

Corient has previously announced agreements to acquire three leading European wealth management firms: Stonehage Fleming, Stanhope Capital Group and the Bedrock Group. Those additions will establish a presence for Corient across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Upon close and subject to regulatory approval of these and other transactions, Corient will become the world’s largest non-bank, fee-only wealth manager and the world’s largest multi-family office focused on ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with anticipated combined client assets of approximately $470 billion.

Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Capital Advisors.

About Corient

Corient refers to the separate but affiliated entities under common control of Corient Holdings Inc. Corient is an integrated U.S. wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. We combine the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of an exclusive network of experienced advisors, capabilities and solutions to create a profoundly different wealth experience. As fiduciaries, we put our clients at the center of everything we do. We focus on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing lasting legacies. Headquartered in Miami, Corient has offices across the United States. For more information, visit corient.com.

Corient client assets reflect the aggregate assets of Corient Holdings Inc. (“Holdings”) and include assets in which Holdings has a majority or minority ownership interest in the U.S., as well as assets from transactions that have been signed, but not yet closed and are subject to regulatory approvals. Capital Advisors’ assets are as of December 31, 2025. Combined asset data reflect varying as of dates due to differing reporting cycles.