Drawbridge Realty Enters Nashville With Acquisition of Bridgestone Tower

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drawbridge Realty has entered the Nashville commercial real estate market with the acquisition of Bridgestone Tower, a 30-story, Class AA office tower in downtown Nashville. The 514,000 square feet, LEED Gold property was developed as a build-to-suit for Bridgestone Americas and delivered in 2017.

The property is fully leased to Bridgestone Americas, Inc., the largest subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation (TSE: 5108), a publicly traded manufacturer and a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Serving as Bridgestone Americas’ headquarters location, Bridgestone Tower represents a high-quality addition to Drawbridge Realty’s national portfolio.

Bridgestone Tower is prominently positioned in Nashville’s central business district, within walking distance of Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, the Music City Center, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The acquisition gives Drawbridge Realty a presence in one of the country’s most dynamic office markets, where newer trophy assets continue to attract tenant demand and investment interest.

“Bridgestone Tower is a high-quality, mission-critical asset leased to a major global credit tenant in one of the most attractive investment markets in the country,” said Charlie McEachron, CEO of Drawbridge Realty. “We’re delighted to add such an exceptional property to our nationwide portfolio and to establish Drawbridge’s presence in Nashville.”

With the addition of Bridgestone Tower, Drawbridge has acquired more than $740 million in assets in the last 12 months, totaling over 1.1 million sq. ft. Last October, the firm acquired The HIVE, a Class A office campus in Costa Mesa, CA, fully leased to Anduril Industries. Drawbridge also invested more than $20 million in tenant and capital improvement projects across its national portfolio in 2025.

The firm is in the process of transforming 1331 L Street, a 174,670 sq. ft. freestanding office building in Washington, D.C., The Barfield, a 286,791 sq. ft. office campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket and the 264,598 sq. ft. Imperial Tower in Raleigh-Durham.

About Drawbridge:

Drawbridge Realty is a privately held unlevered real estate investment firm partnered with KKR/Global Atlantic, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of mission-critical properties leased to major corporate users. Drawbridge owns and manages a 7 million square foot portfolio across high-growth, innovation-driven markets in the U.S., including single-tenant office, R&D, life science, and industrial assets leased long-term to creditworthy tenants. Our tenants include industry leaders such as: Anduril, Apple, Arrow Electronics, Aspida, Bank of America, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard, L3Harris Technologies, Merrick & Co., Meta, Myriad Genetics, Northrop Grumman, Onsemi, RBC, SAIC, Take-Two Interactive, Teradyne, Universal Music Group (UMG), Wells Fargo, Uber, and others.