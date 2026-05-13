Acumentrics Partners with Tritek Solutions to Expand Market Presence in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, a leader in reliable, rugged power solutions for mission critical applications, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Tritek Solutions, an established electronic manufacturers’ representative firm supporting customers across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Effective April 1, 2026, Tritek Solutions will serve as Acumentrics’ regional representative in this important territory, strengthening Acumentrics’ customer support network and expanding its reach across key aerospace, defense, industrial, and technology markets.

Tritek Solutions brings a strong technical sales background and a well aligned portfolio focused on test and measurement, embedded computing, specialized components, RF and microwave technologies, and complex electronic systems. Their experience supporting customers through technical design requirements, program development, and product selection makes them a strong fit for Acumentrics’ rugged power solutions, including COTS rugged UPS systems, power conversion products, and power conditioning solutions for mission critical applications.

“Tritek Solutions is a strong addition to Acumentrics’ representative network and an ideal partner for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest,” said Brian Price, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Acumentrics. “Their technical expertise, customer relationships, and experience supporting advanced electronic systems align well with our mission to deliver dependable power solutions for demanding aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.”

Don Miller, Owner of Tritek Solutions, shared his perspective: “Tritek Solutions is proud to join Acumentrics as its sales representative in Northern California & the PNW. Acumentrics has built a strong reputation for delivering rugged, reliable power solutions for mission-critical applications, and we are pleased to bring that capability to customers across the region. This relationship reflects our shared commitment to performance, responsiveness, and long-term customer success, and it further strengthens our ability to support our customers in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington with proven technologies and trusted application expertise.”

This partnership marks another important step in Acumentrics’ continued expansion across the Western United States. Together, Acumentrics and Tritek Solutions will provide customers with greater accessibility, technical responsiveness, and application focused support for rugged power systems designed to perform in the world’s most demanding environments.