Mitek Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Analytics Software Leader FICO to Strengthen Enterprise Fraud Defenses

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, announced today that its Mitek Verified Identity Platform® (MiVIP) is now available on FICO® Marketplace, the industry’s first marketplace for composable enterprise decisioning offerings. The listing empowers enterprises to operationalize AI and drive better outcomes by easily discovering, accessing, and deploying a wide range of pre-built offerings, including AI models, data services and analytics. This addresses a critical need in the industry for organizations to leverage cutting edge technology while preserving their ability to work across their organization to bring together teams and differentiate their business with their own unique intellectual property and customer experiences.

As fraud tactics grow increasingly sophisticated, including AI-generated deepfakes, biometric spoofing and synthetic identity attacks, enterprises are under pressure to make faster, more confident risk decisions. Mitek’s availability in FICO Marketplace enables joint clients to bring trusted identity intelligence directly into decisioning and workflows, enabling organizations to detect fraud earlier while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

“Bringing the Mitek platform into the FICO Marketplace enables enterprises to deploy high-assurance identity verification faster and integrate trusted identity signals directly into business critical decisioning,” said Garrett Gafke, chief operating officer at Mitek Systems. “As fraud threats evolve, organizations need real-time fraud and identity intelligence built into their risk workflows, not bolted on after the fact.”

This integration enables enterprises using FICO® Platform to deploy advanced identity verification capabilities across critical moments in the customer lifecycle, such as digital onboarding, account recovery and ongoing authentication. By combining identity assurance with intelligent decisioning, organizations can improve fraud detection accuracy and deliver more secure digital experiences.

“Identity verification and fraud decisioning too often operate independently, and enterprises absorb the cost,” said Jason Andrew, chief revenue officer at FICO. “This partnership connects Mitek's identity intelligence directly into FICO's decisioning layer through FICO Marketplace, giving enterprises the ability to translate identity assurance into faster, more confident decisions that drive better outcomes across the customer lifecycle.”

FICO Marketplace is accessible directly within FICO Platform and enables customers to leverage a catalog of offerings from trusted and pre-vetted providers. The marketplace reshapes how organizations gain value from AI by enabling rapid discovery and deployment of data, analytics and decisioning assets that fuel intelligent decisioning and drive better business outcomes.

To learn more, visit FICO® Marketplace.

About Mitek

Mitek Systems protects what’s real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek’s technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en

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