Spritz Selects Modern Treasury to Unify Multi-Rail Consumer Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that Spritz, the premium crypto app for real-world spending, has selected Modern Treasury to power its fiat and stablecoin payment infrastructure.

“Modern Treasury’s APIs made it incredibly easy for our team to integrate and go live quickly. That allowed us to focus on what matters most: creating a seamless, global financial experience for our users.” Share

Spritz enables consumers to seamlessly spend, move, and manage funds across bank accounts and crypto by bridging traditional payment systems and blockchain networks in a single experience.

To deliver on this vision, Spritz needed infrastructure capable of reliably supporting both fiat and stablecoin flows while scaling globally. With Modern Treasury, Spritz can seamlessly move funds between USD and USDC, while supporting pay-ins and payouts via ACH, RTP, and push-to-card to create a fast, flexible bridge between traditional banking systems and on-chain assets.

“Speed and simplicity are critical to the experience we’re building at Spritz,” said Christopher Sheehan, Founder and CEO of Spritz. “Modern Treasury’s APIs made it incredibly easy for our team to integrate and go live quickly. That allowed us to focus on what matters most: creating a seamless, global financial experience for our users.”

By leveraging Modern Treasury’s unified platform, Spritz gains real-time visibility into fund flows, automated payment operations, and the flexibility to orchestrate complex money movement across both fiat rails and stablecoin networks, all through a single API.

“Spritz is building a future where consumers can pay for everyday transactions with crypto without thinking about the underlying infrastructure,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “By unifying bank accounts, payment rails, and blockchain networks into one experience, they’re making crypto far more usable in everyday financial life. We’re proud to power the infrastructure helping bring that vision to life.”

As Spritz continues to scale, the partnership accelerates Spritz’s mission to redefine how money moves by unlocking a truly programmable financial system for consumers.

To learn more about how Modern Treasury powers payments across fiat and stablecoins, visit www.moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Spritz

Spritz is a consumer fintech platform building a unified financial experience across traditional and digital systems. The company enables users to seamlessly move between fiat currencies and stablecoins, pay across global payment rails, and manage their money without the friction of fragmented financial infrastructure. By bridging banking systems and blockchains, Spritz is making fast, flexible, and borderless financial services accessible to users worldwide.

Learn more about Spritz at www.spritz.finance.