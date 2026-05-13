Virtana Extends AI Factory Observability to the Dell AI Factory

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtana today announced AI Factory Observability for Dell AI Factory environments, bringing its AI Factory Observability platform to one of the industry’s most widely deployed enterprise AI infrastructure stacks. The integration spans Dell PowerEdge compute, PowerScale and ObjectScale storage, high-performance networking fabrics, including InfiniBand, Ethernet, and NVLink, and Dell’s Smart Fabric Manager (SFM) orchestration layer. As enterprises deploy Dell AI Factory to run GPU-intensive training and inference at scale, the operational challenge shifts from infrastructure acquisition to infrastructure performance: understanding not just whether components are running, but whether the system is producing outcomes efficiently. Virtana directly addresses this challenge, giving infrastructure and AI platform teams end-to-end visibility and control across every layer of the Dell AI Factory stack. Having established deep integrations with NVIDIA and Nutanix, Virtana continues to extend full-stack observability across the major ecosystem environments where enterprises are building and operating AI at scale.

“The Dell AI Factory gives enterprises a powerful, integrated foundation. Virtana connects the signals across that foundation so teams can resolve issues faster, maximize GPU ROI, and scale from pilot to production with confidence.” Share

“Dell AI Factory gives enterprises a world-class foundation for running AI at scale. The challenge every organization faces, regardless of platform, is connecting infrastructure performance to actual AI outcomes,” said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. “Virtana solves that. We give Dell AI Factory customers the end-to-end visibility to know whether their GPUs are producing value, where constraints exist, and how to optimize the system to get more from their investment.”

Virtana’s 2026 AI Factory Reality Check survey of enterprise AI infrastructure leaders underscores the urgency: nearly 6 in 10 enterprises cannot automatically identify root cause across infrastructure domains when an AI workload alert fires. These failures are rarely caused by a single component. They emerge from system-level constraints, such as GPU contention, network saturation, storage latency, and misallocated capacity across a tightly coupled stack, that no individual monitoring tool is positioned to detect.

Virtana Delivers Full-Stack Observability Mapped to the Dell AI Factory

Virtana AI Factory Observability integrates natively across every layer of the Dell AI Factory architecture. Rather than adding telemetry volume, Virtana connects signals across the entire stack and explains why the system behaves the way it does by correlating GPU performance with storage I/O, network fabric throughput, workload orchestration, and AI model output in a single operational view.

“Agentic application architecture requires a new understanding of the stack, from infrastructure to AI to the thousands of decisions that make up real-time operations,” said Shannon Kalvar, IDC Research Director. “Successful organizations rely heavily on an ecosystem of trusted partners coordinated around an orientation plane that delivers actionable insights shaping future results.”

Virtana AI Factory Observability capabilities delivered across the Dell AI Factory stack include:

GPU and compute performance across PowerEdge infrastructure map utilization to workload output, expose idle and misallocated capacity, and correlate GPU performance with upstream and downstream dependencies

map utilization to workload output, expose idle and misallocated capacity, and correlate GPU performance with upstream and downstream dependencies Storage observability across PowerScale and ObjectScale identify I/O latency that directly impacts training and inference, correlate data pipeline performance with model slowdown, and enable storage bottlenecks visible and actionable

identify I/O latency that directly impacts training and inference, correlate data pipeline performance with model slowdown, and enable storage bottlenecks visible and actionable Network fabric intelligence across InfiniBand, Ethernet, and NVLink detect east-west congestion across GPU clusters, correlate fabric performance with job latency, and identify constraints that limit scaling efficiency in distributed training environments

detect east-west congestion across GPU clusters, correlate fabric performance with job latency, and identify constraints that limit scaling efficiency in distributed training environments Cluster and fabric management visibility through SFM integration surface workload placement behavior and provide directional insight into potential imbalances or inefficiencies, without requiring deep manual correlation across tools

surface workload placement behavior and provide directional insight into potential imbalances or inefficiencies, without requiring deep manual correlation across tools Node-level hardware intelligence from iDRAC telemetry correlate power, thermal, and health signals with system impact to distinguish hardware issues from workload or orchestration problems

correlate power, thermal, and health signals with system impact to distinguish hardware issues from workload or orchestration problems AI workload and cost optimization connect LLM behavior, token usage, and latency to infrastructure performance, map cost per token to actual infrastructure consumption, and enable true optimization of AI economics

“AI workloads at scale are complex by nature; they span GPUs, storage, networking, and orchestration. Performance depends on how all of those layers interact,” said Amitkumar Rathi, Chief Product Officer at Virtana. “The Dell AI Factory gives enterprises a powerful, integrated foundation. Virtana connects the signals across that foundation so teams can resolve issues faster, maximize GPU ROI, and scale from pilot to production with confidence.”

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About Virtana

Virtana delivers a unified observability platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, with full-stack AI observability spanning applications, services, data pipelines, GPUs, CPUs, networks, and storage. Powered by high-fidelity data and designed for agentic AI systems, Virtana provides end-to-end observability across infrastructure and AI workloads—correlating performance, cost, and system behavior in real time. By delivering visibility and control across distributed systems, Virtana enables organizations to optimize performance, reduce waste and cost, strengthen resilience, and operate AI infrastructure with governance and efficiency at scale. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and public sector organizations, Virtana supports mission-critical operations across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments.

Learn more at virtana.com