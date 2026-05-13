Doximity Partners with Aledade to Bring Clinical AI to Value-Based Care Settings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced an integration with Aledade, a physician‑led, national leader in value‑based care. Through the agreement, Doximity will integrate components of its HIPAA-compliant Clinical AI Suite, including its ambient notetaking tool Scribe and clinical AI assistant Ask (formerly DoxGPT), into Aledade Assist™, Aledade’s EHR overlay that surfaces clinical insights at the point of care.

“We’re proud to partner with Aledade to support independent physicians with customizable AI solutions to help them save time and money,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

Scribe will serve as an ambient documentation solution within Aledade’s industry-leading technology platform. It takes notes to help clinicians stay focused on their patient, not their keyboard. Scribe has open access shareable templates, allowing Aledade physicians to tailor it to their specific care models and reporting needs, an important capability in value-based care environments.

Aledade Assist™ will also incorporate Ask, Doximity’s clinical AI assistant and medical search engine (formerly known as DoxGPT). Ask allows physicians to get fast, evidence-backed answers to clinical questions, all within a single workflow. Uniquely, Ask's PeerCheck™ draws on 10,000+ physician authors who validate AI answers for clinical accuracy.

“What makes this partnership powerful isn’t the technology alone – it’s where it lands,” said Farzad Mostashari, MD, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Aledade brings a decade of patient-level data, the trust of primary care clinicians, and a national network built practice by practice on proven outcomes. That's the infrastructure that turns a promising AI tool into something that actually moves the needle for patients.”

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include more than 85% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay current on medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. With new AI-powered clinical reference and search capabilities, Doximity also helps doctors access trusted, peer-reviewed information and medical literature. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.