Hyundai Translead Announces Commercial Launch of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Canada

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead today announced Breadner Trailers, an established Hyundai Translead trailer dealer, will expand its role to serve as a dealer for the XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in Canada. This represents a key milestone in broadening access to hydrogen-powered solutions and supporting the adoption of zero‑tailpipe emission commercial vehicles across the Canadian market.

XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are currently operating in several hydrogen mobility initiatives in Canada, including projects in British Columbia such as the BC Hydrogen Ports Project, the H2 Gateway Project led by Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (HTEC), and the Heavy‑Duty Zero‑Emission Vehicles (HDZEV) Project overseen by Innovate BC. A total of 11 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are actively operating in Canada today, highlighting the vehicle’s readiness for commercial freight applications. As of January 2026, the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has accumulated more than 12 million miles of cumulative driving in Europe and nearly 1 million miles in North America, demonstrating its durability and suitability for real‑world commercial operations across global markets.

“Canada is one of the key markets for the global commercialization of Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen-powered trucks. The establishment of a dealership agreement marks a symbolic milestone in accelerating the adoption of hydrogen mobility in the region,” said Chul Youn Park, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle Business Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “Going forward, aligned with Canadian government policies and evolving customer needs, we aim to lead the decarbonization of logistics and transportation across advanced markets.”

Breadner Trailers is a leading transport truck trailer provider based in Ontario, one of North America’s most active logistics and trade regions. With a strong understanding of fleet operations and customer needs, Breadner Trailers brings experience in supporting complex commercial transportation needs. This new role reflects their commitment to customers as the progress of sustainability continues to develop across the Canadian market.

“We are pleased to work closely with Hyundai Translead to support the introduction of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck solutions for sustainable transportation in Canada,” said Robert Breadner, President of Breadner Trailers. “The advanced technology and proven performance of the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck are expected to create new opportunities with commercial fleets and strengthen long-term engagement within the Canadian market.”

“Hyundai Translead is excited to partner with Breadner Trailers as commercial opportunities for the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck continue to expand,” said Sean Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Translead. “By collaborating with a full line, reputable dealer like Breadner Trailers, we look forward to supporting fleets and advancing clean transportation solutions in Canada.”

With the launch of commercial XCIENT Fuel Cell truck operations in Canada, Hyundai Translead continues to advance opportunities for hydrogen-powered transportation across North America.

About Breadner Trailers

Breadner Trailers is a leading provider of transport truck trailers in Ontario, offering a comprehensive range of new and used trailers, leasing options, parts, and expert service. With a reputation built on trust and excellence, Breadner Trailers has been serving the transportation industry since 1965, helping customers keep their fleets on the road with reliable and innovative solutions. For more information about Breadner Trailers, or to learn more about its products and services, visit www.breadnertrailers.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Hyundai Translead

Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, chassis, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Company, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver advanced transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options and support zero-tailpipe emission logistics. To learn more, visit: www.hyundaitranslead.com