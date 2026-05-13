MTU Maintenance Lease Services Invests in TRecs to Digitalise Engine Transition Management

AMSTERDAM & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V. (“MLS”), the engine leasing and asset management arm of MTU Maintenance, today announced a strategic minority investment in TRecs (trecs.aero). TRecs is a platform digitalising Open Item List (OIL) management across the engine lifecycle, from initial technical review through transitions, shop visits, and beyond. Terms of the transaction are kept confidential.

Through its deployment of TRecs, MLS moves further into its leading role in moving the engine leasing industry toward a cloud-based, collaborative standard designed specifically for leasing and asset management customers. MLS will use the platform across the engine lifecycle, from the initial technical review of acquired or leased-in engines through end-of-lease documentation and task tracking for lease returns, shop visits, and asset transitions, in a centralised, real-time environment accessible to all stakeholders. The result is materially reduced coordination time and a single, auditable source of truth for every asset under management. MLS’s investment in TRecs further aligns both companies in their shared vision of driving digital transformation across the broader engine leasing ecosystem.

Industry Voices

“Our investment in TRecs reflects our belief that further digitalising our engine transitions is key in reducing complexity for lessors and customers alike. TRecs offers the kind of purpose-built solution our sector needs, and we are proud to support its growth as both a user and a shareholder.”

- Remko Bruinsma, Managing Director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V.

“Having MLS come on board not just as a user but as an investor is a powerful endorsement of our platform. It validates what we’ve been building - a digital standard for engine transitions that serves the entire leasing industry. Having a shareholder of their calibre alongside us as we scale is exactly the partner profile we’ve been working toward.”

- Philipp Mintchin, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, TRecs

“MLS’s investment is a milestone for TRecs and a clear signal that the industry requires streamlined, digital solutions. Regulation in aviation is essential - but operational standards are typically set through adoption first, and codified afterwards. That’s exactly where TRecs sits: a platform easy enough to adopt broadly, starting with engine transitions and built to extend across the full engine lifecycle.”

- Marc Pronilow, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, TRecs

Strategic Rationale

The TRecs platform provides lessors, MROs, banks, financial stakeholders, and airlines with a single source of truth for every open item, whether generated during a technical review, lease return, or shop visit. By replacing fragmented communication channels with a structured, auditable digital workflow, stakeholders across the engine leasing industry can expect materially reduced turnaround times, fewer disputes, and improved documentation quality throughout the engine lifecycle. MLS’s decision to both deploy TRecs across its workflows and back the company as a shareholder reflects its long-standing focus on combining operational excellence with continuous technology innovation.

Source: AETOSWire