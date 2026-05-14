Polymer Capital and Coremont Agree Advanced Portfolio Solutions Partnership

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coremont, a leading provider of real-time, multi-asset class portfolio management software and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Polymer Capital to support the continued growth of its investment strategies.

Polymer Capital is a leading pan-Asian investment solutions provider, specializing in public markets with a focus on equity, quantitative and macro strategies to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

The partnership underscores Coremont’s role as a critical infrastructure partner to asset managers, hedge funds, and financial institutions seeking sophisticated portfolio analytics and advanced derivatives modelling capabilities. Coremont’s platform combines intuitive user interfaces with robust API integration, enabling investment professionals to make faster, more informed decisions across complex, cross-asset strategies.

Through this collaboration, Coremont will provide solutions for Polymer Capital across three key areas:

Advanced macro analytics: Delivering deeper insight across rates, FX, and commodities to support Polymer Capital’s dynamic investment strategies

Real-time risk management: Enabling continuous portfolio monitoring, stress testing, and scenario analysis in volatile market conditions

Scalable technology infrastructure: Supporting rapid growth with a flexible, cloud-native platform designed for institutional scale

Coremont currently serves institutional clients across asset management, hedge funds, and financial institutions, delivering real-time insights across fixed income, equities, currencies, and commodities. The company continues to experience strong demand as investment firms increasingly transition away from legacy systems toward modern, cloud-enabled portfolio management solutions.

“We are delighted to partner with Polymer Capital as they continue to scale their global macro capabilities. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to combining deep investment expertise with institutional-grade technology infrastructure, enabling teams to navigate increasingly complex and fast-moving markets with confidence.”

— Jev Mehmet, Coremont CEO

“As we continue to expand our global platform, our partnership with Coremont provides us with the institutional-grade infrastructure as well as real-time analytics that support our investment and risk management processes. Their technology enhances portfolio oversight with robust risk management and scalable systems, further strengthening our portfolio managers’ focus on generating alpha.”

— Denny Chau, Polymer Capital COO

About Coremont:

Coremont is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, multi-asset class portfolio management software and analytics for asset managers, hedge funds, and financial institutions. With offices in London, Connecticut, and Hong Kong, Coremont’s platform delivers real-time insights across fixed income, equities, currencies, and commodities, supported by sophisticated analytics, modern technology infrastructure, and robust API integration.

For more information, visit www.coremont.com.

About Polymer Capital Management:

Polymer Capital is a leading pan-Asian investment solutions provider. With a strong Asia focus, the firm operates a multi-manager investment platform, allocating capital across equity, quantitative and macro strategies. Polymer Capital combines deep regional expertise with unique insights and data-driven analytics to identify differentiated investment opportunities across Asia’s complex and diverse markets. Supported by proprietary risk tools and a disciplined risk management framework, Polymer Capital seeks to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns for institutional clients.

For more information, visit www.polymercapital.com.