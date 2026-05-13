Nuvo and Avalara Launch AI Integration to Eliminate Tax Compliance Gaps and Accelerate B2B Customer Onboarding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvo Technologies, the AI-native customer-to-cash platform, today announced an integration with Avalara, the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance. The integration connects Nuvo’s AI-powered onboarding with Avalara’s exemption certificate management and real-time tax calculation capabilities—enabling B2B suppliers to handle credit applications and tax compliance in a single, unified experience. The result is a single workflow where suppliers can approve customers and ensure tax compliance at the same time.

"Together with Avalara, Nuvo is giving suppliers a faster path to revenue without introducing compliance risk.” Share

Until now, B2B suppliers onboarding new customers have had to manage trade credit applications, business identity verification, and tax exemption certificate collection across separate systems. This fragmented approach leads to delays, missing documentation, and compliance exposure, particularly for suppliers operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The Nuvo-Avalara integration addresses this directly. During the credit application process, Nuvo Intelligence automatically classifies uploaded tax documents (including state exemption certificates, resale certificates, and W-9 forms) and identifies document type, jurisdiction, and expiration status in real time. Validated certificates are then transmitted to Avalara’s Exemption Certificate Management platform, where they’re stored in a centralized compliance repository linked to each customer’s tax profile.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management automates the full lifecycle of managing sales tax exemption certificates for both buyers and sellers. Powered by AI, Avalara ECM uses machine learning and intelligent document validation to automatically scan, verify, and match certificates to buyers and transactions in real time, reducing manual effort and helping businesses stay audit-ready. Early customers have reduced onboarding time and improved audit readiness using the integrated workflow.

“Onboarding and tax compliance have historically lived in separate systems, owned by different teams, and connected by manual work,” said Sid Malladi, CEO at Nuvo. “Together with Avalara, Nuvo is collapsing that gap into a single workflow, giving suppliers a faster path to revenue without introducing compliance risk.”

“At Avalara, our partner ecosystem is central to how we deliver seamless, end-to-end compliance experiences,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “By integrating with Nuvo, we’re bringing tax compliance into the earliest stages of the customer lifecycle, enabling businesses to onboard faster, reduce risk, and scale with confidence across jurisdictions.”

The integration is available now for all Nuvo platform customers and can be enabled through account settings. For more information, visit nuvo.com.

About Nuvo Technologies

Nuvo is the AI-native customer-to-cash platform, powering trade in the physical goods economy. By enabling businesses to verify identities, authenticate payment information, and automate compliance, Nuvo reduces fraud, increases trust, and helps supply chains operate with greater speed and resilience. To learn more, visit www.nuvo.com.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.