Spinwheel Launches New Credit Data AI Lab; Announces Prove as Founding Partner to Support Agentic AI Innovation for Financial Institutions and Fintechs

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Spinwheel announced the formation of its new Credit Data AI Lab for financial innovators and partners to experiment, build, and deploy agentic AI solutions using permissioned credit data in a trusted environment.

The Credit Data AI Lab allows financial institutions, fintechs, and partners to harness permissioned access to hard-to-source credit data and Spinwheel’s AI tools, expertise, frameworks, and guardrails to meet the unique needs of the financial industry. Share

“Today, most AI in fintech is window dressing. They take an off-the-shelf LLM, slap an AI label on an existing use case, and call it innovation. But it's not durable. Our new Credit Data AI Lab changes that,” says Tomas Campos, CEO and co-founder of Spinwheel. “Spinwheel has already built proven agentic solutions for the credit ecosystem. This lab enables our partners and clients to accelerate their AI innovation by working with an agentic framework and ecosystem of solutions that create material and durable value.”

Spinwheel’s Credit Data AI Lab also integrates with Prove’s industry-leading identity platform to anchor on a foundation of trusted identity. Prove enables seamless access to and binding of verified identities, giving organizations the confidence to build and deploy AI solutions that act on behalf of consumers with accountability. As a founding partner of the Lab, Prove delivers secure identity verification and agent-to-human linking capabilities that are critical to powering these next-generation AI use cases.

The Credit Data AI Lab allows financial institutions, fintechs, and partners to harness permissioned access to hard-to-source credit data and Spinwheel’s AI tools, expertise, frameworks, and guardrails to meet the unique, high-stakes needs of the financial services industry. This includes:

AI Best Practices: Access to subject matter experts and more than 20 years of experience building compliant platforms and software in financial markets.

Access to subject matter experts and more than 20 years of experience building compliant platforms and software in financial markets. Real-Time Credit Data: Permissioned, verified, real-time consumer credit attributes and comprehensive liability data across every major debt category.

Permissioned, verified, real-time consumer credit attributes and comprehensive liability data across every major debt category. Consumer-Permissioned Agentic Solutions : Proven agentic solutions from Spinwheel that can assemble real-time credit data and, eventually, take actions based on consumer permissions.

: Proven agentic solutions from Spinwheel that can assemble real-time credit data and, eventually, take actions based on consumer permissions. Data Integrity and Verification : Real-time data verifications to ensure accuracy and reduce manual errors or AI misinterpretations.

: Real-time data verifications to ensure accuracy and reduce manual errors or AI misinterpretations. Strong Identity-Based Authentications: Spinwheel Connect solutions, powered by the Prove Identity Platform, to deliver robust CIP/KYC processes and increase confidence that identity data is accurate, consistent, and defensible.

Spinwheel Connect solutions, powered by the Prove Identity Platform, to deliver robust CIP/KYC processes and increase confidence that identity data is accurate, consistent, and defensible. Process Control and Monitoring : Real-time monitoring and course correction capabilities to ensure AI adheres to protocols and prevent unauthorized actions.

: Real-time monitoring and course correction capabilities to ensure AI adheres to protocols and prevent unauthorized actions. Precision and Completion : Automated controls and precise success criteria to determine appropriate AI actions are completed.

: Automated controls and precise success criteria to determine appropriate AI actions are completed. Security and Compliance : Strong data encryption and compliance adherence to protect sensitive data with a trusted Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) partner.

: Strong data encryption and compliance adherence to protect sensitive data with a trusted Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) partner. Custom Agentic Solutions: Collaborate with Spinwheel to build your own custom, proprietary AI solutions or whitelabel solutions leveraging Spinwheel product packages and the Prove Agentic Suite for verification, authentication, and lifecycle management of AI agents.

Through its expanded partnership, Spinwheel has also joined the ProveX℠ exchange, giving enterprises instant access to Spinwheel's verified credit data and agentic solutions at the moment identity is established, with consent and compliance built in by design.

“Agentic AI represents a transformative shift for financial institutions and fintechs, but its success depends on a foundation of trusted identity,” said Scott Bonnell, Chief Revenue Officer at Prove. “As a founding partner of Spinwheel’s Credit Data AI Lab, we’re excited to support the next wave of innovation by enabling organizations to build and deploy AI solutions that act on behalf of consumers with confidence, transparency, and accountability.”

Spinwheel is already working with a top digital marketplace lender on the lab's first use case: creating configurable loan application funnels built and iterated by AI. Rather than manual, time-intensive processes to design, engineer, QA, and deploy funnel changes, this solution will build, measure, optimize, and deploy new lending funnels at scale. It provides automated conversion tracking at every step, identifies where and why users drop off, provides proactive recommendations to improve outcomes with projected impact, and builds new variants ready to test in just a few hours.

To learn more about the Credit Data AI Lab and explore how to participate, visit https://spinwheel.io/credit-data-ai-lab.

About Spinwheel

Spinwheel, a real-time consumer credit data and payments company, is revolutionizing the consumer credit ecosystem. The company partners with lenders, marketplaces and personal financial management platforms to provide real-time, verified consumer credit data to process payments as part of their clients' existing workflow and operations via APIs and its agentic AI platform. Founded in 2019, Spinwheel has grown to more than 15 million users and 165 million accounts, facilitating $1.5 trillion in connected debt across its network. The company is backed by F-Prime, QED Investors, Foundation Capital, Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures and Citi Ventures. To learn more, please visit spinwheel.io.

About Prove

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses, and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and thousands of leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence. Prove's identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question – it's proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.