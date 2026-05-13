Alight Adds Cylinder and Leap to Partner Network

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions, today announced the expansion of its Alight Partner Network with the addition of Cylinder Health and Leap, two partners that strengthen Alight’s ability to help employers deliver high-impact health solutions.

The Alight Partner Network offers a curated ecosystem of solutions designed to help employers deliver a more connected and engaging employee experience. With the addition of Cylinder and Leap, Alight enables clients to access trusted specialty solutions through their existing Alight relationship.

“By welcoming Cylinder and Leap to the Alight Partner Network, we are enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact health solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and their employees,” said Jessica Borchik, SVP, Partner Strategy and Sales at Alight. “These partnerships reinforce our commitment to providing employers with access to trusted specialty solutions through a single, connected experience, helping organizations support the health and wellbeing of their workforce while managing costs effectively.”

Digestive health care with Cylinder

Cylinder helps employers and health plans reduce avoidable digestive health costs by connecting employees to earlier, coordinated care. It delivers integrated virtual-first digestive health support across gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, nutrition and behavioral health, helping employees access personalized digestive care sooner while supporting better health outcomes and a more seamless care experience.

Cylinder has demonstrated strong engagement and meaningful symptom improvement across employers and health plan populations, while helping members access earlier digestive health support before symptoms escalate into higher-cost care.

In addition, Cylinder helps employees access the right digestive care faster by:

Accelerating access to personalized care . Structured digital intake and real-time symptom tracking support triage and enable individualized care from the start.

. Structured digital intake and real-time symptom tracking support triage and enable individualized care from the start. Supporting whole-person digestive health . An integrated virtual care team spanning gastroenterology, nutrition and gut-brain health delivers coordinated support across digestive health needs.

. An integrated virtual care team spanning gastroenterology, nutrition and gut-brain health delivers coordinated support across digestive health needs. Maintaining continuity across the care journey. Coordinated referrals and provider communication help ensure a connected experience extends beyond visits.

“GI conditions are among the largest and most overlooked cost drivers for employers, yet many employees still struggle to access timely, coordinated digestive health support,” said Ryan Sloan, Chief Commercial Officer at Cylinder. “By working with Alight, we can help employers close critical gaps in digestive care access, connect employees to support earlier, and reduce avoidable utilization while improving the overall care experience.”

Infusion therapy with Leap

Leap is a leading infusion therapy partner for self-funded employers, delivering high-quality specialty infusion care in the home and at convenience nearby infusion centers. By coordinating care, managing complex treatments, navigating benefits and transparent drug pricing with no markup, Leap improves the experience for patients while lowering total cost of care for employers. The result is more convenient care and improved adherence for employees with serious or chronic conditions and stronger clinical and financial outcomes for employers.

“Specialty infusion has become one of the fastest-growing drivers of self-funded employer healthcare spend, while patients often pay the price in delayed treatment, unnecessary travel and fragmented care,” said Rob LaHayne, Cofounder and Chief Commercial Officer, Leap. “By joining the Alight Partner Network, Leap brings greater transparency and convenience to infusion therapy, helping employers reduce costs while ensuring employees receive timely, convenient, coordinated care.”

The Alight Partner Network helps extend the breadth of employers’ offerings for organizations to thrive and provide benefits that support health, wealth and leave. To learn more about Alight’s Partner Network, visit alight.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 30 million people. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more at alight.com.

About Cylinder

Cylinder is a virtual-first digestive health solution delivering personalized, clinician-backed care for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and symptoms, including GERD, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, bloating, constipation, and more. With a dedicated care team that includes GI doctors, registered dietitians, and health coaches, Cylinder has supported more than 150,000 patients across all 50 states. Backed by published, peer-reviewed clinical results, Cylinder has demonstrated strong engagement, meaningful symptom improvement, and strong ROI for employer populations. Cylinder works with employers and health plans to improve access to digestive care, reduce avoidable utilization, and deliver a more connected care experience. Learn more at Cylinder Health.

About Leap

Leap is the leading transparent infusion benefit solution for self-funded employers. Leap eliminates hidden provider markups on specialty drugs and coordinates infusion care end-to-end, while delivering a personalized patient experience that earns a strong Net Promoter Score (NPS). Learn more at leaphealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.