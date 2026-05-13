IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, Inc. and 4D EMR announced a strategic partnership that integrates PatientFi’s category-leading financing solutions directly into 4D EMR’s purpose-built electronic medical record and practice management platform—turning more surgical consultations into completed transactions.

PatientFi and 4D EMR Announce Native Integration to Streamline Financing and Practice Workflows Share

As part of the partnership, PatientFi will serve as the exclusive integrated patient financing partner within the 4D EMR platform, bringing a seamless, fully embedded financing experience directly into the provider workflow.

This integration delivers a fully embedded financing experience within the 4D EMR workflow, allowing providers to offer PatientFi’s flexible monthly payment plans, with approvals up to $60,000, directly within the system they already use to manage patient care. From pre-consultation approvals to procedure-day checkout, payment plans are now seamlessly integrated across every step of the patient journey.

Through this collaboration, PatientFi and 4D EMR combine clinical and financial infrastructure into a single, high-performance system designed to increase efficiency, reduce friction, and drive revenue growth:

A unified platform: Financing is fully embedded within the 4D EMR interface—no external portals, toggling, or third-party redirects required.

Pre-consultation approvals up to $60,000: Practices can invite patients to get approved before their appointment, so they arrive informed, financially confident, and ready to move forward with surgery.

Reusable wallet: Patients can apply in under 30 seconds using a soft credit check. Once approved, funds are stored in a reusable digital wallet that remains available for future procedures with no reapplication required.

Embedded at the point of decision: PatientFi launches directly within the 4D EMR workflow during consultation or checkout, creating a seamless process for practice staff to complete high-ticket payments while offering low monthly payments to their patients.

Better patient offers: With the widest range of financing terms, including zero-interest* plans for all approved patients, PatientFi drives up to 44% higher treatment conversion rates compared to other pay over time options.

Automated financial sync: Approved financing plans, balances, and transactions are automatically tied to patient records and treatment plans—eliminating manual reconciliation.

Built for repeat utilization: The PatientFi reusable digital wallet carries forward across visits, unlocking additional procedures and increasing lifetime patient value. This model supports patients across both surgical and non-surgical treatments throughout their entire aesthetic journey.

In aesthetic practices, speed, simplicity, and a seamless patient experience directly impact conversion. Traditionally, financing has lived outside the core workflow, requiring staff to switch between platforms, manage multiple browser windows, and re-enter patient information manually, creating friction for both staff and patients.

“Double entry is the silent productivity killer in aesthetic medical offices. By integrating PatientFi directly into 4D EMR, we’re giving front office teams back their time and giving patients faster, simpler access to the financing choices that help them say yes to treatment,” said Robert Pollack, MD, FACS, Founder & CEO, 4th Dimension EMR, Inc.

Patients can now be financially approved before they ever step into the practice, shifting consultations from cost discussions to treatment planning. Providers gain a faster path to conversion, while patients gain the confidence to move forward without hesitation.

“Practices shouldn’t have to choose between operational efficiency and a great patient financing experience. By embedding PatientFi directly into 4D EMR, we’re helping practices reduce administrative friction, move faster at the point of consultation, and create a more seamless path from treatment recommendation to payment,” said Katie Bashford, Senior Vice President of Marketing, PatientFi.

*Zero interest when paid in full during the promotional period.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading patient financing platform built to help providers increase case acceptance, streamline the payment experience, and drive revenue growth across elective healthcare. PatientFi offers transparent, flexible monthly payment plans with approvals up to $60,000—helping patients move forward with greater financial confidence.

PatientFi serves thousands of providers nationwide across medical aesthetics, fertility, dental, audiology, and other specialty healthcare markets. Through modern integrations, instant approvals, and a consumer-friendly experience, PatientFi helps practices convert more patients while reducing operational friction for staff. In 2025, PatientFi was named the 98th fastest-growing company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

About 4D EMR

4D EMR is a cloud-based electronic medical record and practice management platform built specifically for plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. Designed by a practicing plastic surgeon, 4D EMR enables practices to manage scheduling, charting, imaging, payments, and patient engagement within one unified system—built for how aesthetic practices actually operate.