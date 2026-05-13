SpinLaunch and Aalyria Partner to Advance Next-Generation Satellite Connectivity

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpinLaunch, Inc., a pioneer of disruptive space solutions, today announced a partnership with Aalyria Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of advanced network orchestration software. The two companies will collaborate on the design and development of key infrastructure supporting SpinLaunch's low-cost Meridian low-Earth orbit (LEO) communications constellation.

Aalyria will serve as a strategic partner, providing technical and commercial support for the Meridian constellation architecture. Central to the collaboration is the integration of Aalyria's Spacetime platform as a network orchestration layer for Meridian. This is a critical step for both companies toward accelerating the deployment of high-performance, next-generation satellite connectivity for commercial and government customers around the globe.

"Beyond the integration of Aalyria's Spacetime platform with Meridian, we’re excited to see a strong alignment in how our teams are approaching both technology and the evolving needs of our customers," said Massi Ladovaz, CEO of SpinLaunch. "Spacetime's ability to dynamically manage and optimize complex satellite and ground networks through a unified platform is powerful. Equally important is its open-standards-based approach, which aligns with how we are designing the Meridian program to support long-term flexibility, interoperability, and a multi-partner ecosystem as the constellation scales."

The Meridian constellation is being developed with an emphasis on flexibility, rapid deployment, and operational efficiency. The network architecture requires a highly flexible and vendor-agnostic control layer to maximize mission success and service uptime.

A key capability enabled through this collaboration is support for Meridian's fractional ownership model, allowing customers, including government, defense, and national telecommunications providers, to operate a dedicated portion of a global LEO network. This approach provides sovereign control over capacity, coverage, and performance without the need to deploy and manage a stand-alone system. Customers retain data sovereignty and operational autonomy without dedicated physical infrastructure, yet remain part of a broader, interoperable "network of networks" within Meridian's open, scalable design.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with SpinLaunch as they build one of the most ambitious and transformative satellite communications programs in development today. SpinLaunch's ambitious goal to redefine space communications is squarely aligned with Aalyria's mission, and we look forward to supporting the Meridian program – from shared technical vision to long-term technology support – as it progresses toward operational and market success," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. "This collaboration reflects a strong alignment between our two companies, and our teams are working together to help enable a connectivity future that is more accessible and robust for users worldwide."

Spacetime is purpose-built for the complexity of LEO constellations and can dynamically plan, manage, and optimize multi-domain networks across ground, air, and space in real time. The AI-powered, software-defined networking solution has been demonstrated across a wide range of operational environments and is used in commercial and U.S. government programs. The native O-RAN interface support enables seamless integration into SpinLaunch's 5G NTN-powered network, unlocking unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability for the end user.

This collaboration is expected to accelerate Meridian's ground segment readiness, ensuring the critical communications infrastructure is in place to support the initial deployment of LEO satellites.

About SpinLaunch

SpinLaunch is a space technology company revolutionizing how we access and operate in space. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Long Beach, California, the company has demonstrated a fundamentally new approach to launch and satellite communications. In 2025, SpinLaunch introduced Meridian Space, a next-generation technology platform designed to dramatically lower the cost and complexity of deploying satellite infrastructure. SpinLaunch is building the foundational technologies for a new era of scalable, affordable space access and connectivity. Learn more at www.spinlaunch.com.

About Aalyria

Aalyria is building the next generation space-based communications infrastructure designed for high-performance networking in complex, dynamic environments. Built on inventions originally developed at Google, Aalyria delivers high-capacity laser communications terminals and AI-powered intelligent network orchestration software that enable secure, resilient connectivity across terrestrial, airborne, and space-based systems. Aalyria supports commercial satellite operators and government missions worldwide. For more information, visit www.aalyria.com.