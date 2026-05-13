Planet Selected for 7-Figure Deal with Czech Government for AI-Powered Agriculture Monitoring

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced Planet's subsidiary Sinergise Solutions d.o.o. has signed a 2-year, 7-figure contract to provide satellite imagery and AI-powered analytics to the State Agricultural Intervention Fund (SZIF) of the Czech Republic. This deal will support the country-wide agricultural payments and monitoring system.

By integrating Planet’s high-frequency satellite data with AI analytics in partnership with Asseco Group, SZIF users can streamline and enhance the efficiency of claim validation processes, serving approximately 25,000 agricultural holdings across the Czech Republic. This automated approach allows for near-continuous monitoring of agricultural land, ensuring that activities such as crop type identification and harvest timing are verified accurately and transparently.

“Integrating Planet’s daily satellite data into our administrative processes is a critical step in our digital transformation,” said Director General, Ing. Petr Dlouhý, MBA at SZIF. “The ability to receive consistent, high-quality data across the entire country allows us to provide more reliable services to our farmers while ensuring the highest level of integrity in our validation workflows. Working with Planet and Asseco ensures we have the advanced analytics needed to manage our resources sustainably and effectively.”

With Planet’s unique global scan and deep archive, civil government agencies can independently verify land changes and agricultural health at scale.

“Our work with the Czech government centers on modernizing agricultural oversight through our daily monitoring capabilities and platform,” said Diego Vanelli, Director of Government Sales in EMEA at Planet. “By shifting from manual, reactive inspections to proactive, AI-enabled agricultural monitoring and reporting, SZIF is establishing a new standard for operational efficiency. This contract reinforces Planet’s role as a reliable partner for European national payment agencies in agriculture as they navigate complex regulatory requirements.”

The addition of the Czech Republic expands Planet’s growing footprint of supporting several European governments in ensuring Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and other compliance. Planet’s data model allows multiple agencies to leverage a single daily scan of the entire country to generate localized, actionable insights in near real-time.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Sinergise Solutions d.o.o. is owned by Planet Labs Germany GmbH. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet’s strategic partnerships and Planet’s future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.