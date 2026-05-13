Surf Air Mobility Joins FAA-Sponsored Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies Consortium

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility”, or the “Company”), a leading air mobility platform, announced today the Company has joined the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (“CAAT”) Consortium as a member organization. Surf Air Mobility is the first Part 135 passenger operator to join the consortium.

The CAAT is a national initiative between the Texas A&M University System and the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”). The consortium is designed to bring together government, academia, and industry participants to advance the safe integration of emerging electric aircraft, autonomous systems, and advanced aviation technologies into the National Airspace System.

As a consortium member, Surf Air Mobility will:

Be eligible to respond to FAA-funded task orders exclusive to consortium members

Have visibility into FAA-sponsored research priorities, emerging aviation technology needs, and evaluation pathways available to CAAT member organizations

Participate in FAA-member discussions and working groups shaping future solicitations

Collaborate on opportunities with academic, industry, nonprofit, and government partners across the consortium

Deanna White, CEO of Surf Air Mobility, said: "Surf Air Mobility is building an intelligent operating system for air mobility, and the CAAT gives us a direct connection to the FAA's research and development priorities that will shape the future of aviation. Membership puts us alongside the organizations defining how next-generation aviation technologies integrate into the national airspace and positions us to leverage the impact of our operational, data, and AI-enabled software capabilities."

Albert Bejarano, Acting Associate Director for Center of Advanced Aviation Technologies, said: "CAAT was established to bring government, academia, and industry together to support the safe integration of advanced aviation technologies into the National Airspace System. Surf Air Mobility brings a valuable industry perspective through its real-world aviation operations, operational data, and software-enabled capabilities. Their participation strengthens the consortium’s ability to support FAA-sponsored research, working group discussions, and future technology evaluation efforts."

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The Company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility’s ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility’s development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility’s growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility’s customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility’s services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.