Weber Unveils Its First Santa Maria-Style Live-Fire Grill at Memphis in May During Inaugural Open Fire World Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber today unveiled its first Santa Maria-style live-fire grill, introducing a new platform designed to bring the performance, control, and flavor of wood-fired cooking to a broader audience. The grill makes its debut today at the inaugural Open Fire World Championship at Memphis in May, where Weber Head Grill Master Dustin Green will lead a team competing against elite open fire cooking crews from around the world.

“Live-fire cooking is about more than just heat—it’s about control, creativity, and the experience of cooking over flame.” Dustin Green, Head Grill Master, Weber Share

“Cooking over live fire is one of the oldest and most expressive forms of grilling,” said Green. “Bringing Weber quality and performance to this style of cooking on a stage like Memphis in May makes it an exciting moment for the brand and the category.”

Cooking over live fire—using wood or charcoal to generate heat and flavor—is growing in popularity worldwide. But for many consumers, true live-fire cooking has remained out of reach—either too complex or too expensive. Weber’s new platform is designed to bridge that gap.

Weber Live-Fire Grill: Designed for Craft and Control

Live-fire cooking delivers bold, wood-fired flavor, high-heat searing, and a hands-on approach to managing heat and flame. Rooted in the Santa Maria grilling tradition, the Weber live-fire grill is built to support a wide range of cooking techniques. Features include:

An adjustable grate that moves via a smooth, manual wheel-and-cable pulley system from 2 to 27 inches for precise temperature control;

that moves via a smooth, manual wheel-and-cable pulley system from 2 to 27 inches for precise temperature control; Wood- or charcoal-fired brasero with a sear grate for consistent, controlled heat for high-temperature searing ;

with a sear grate for consistent, controlled heat for high-temperature searing Large multi-zone cook system with a firebrick cookbox and vented tailgate for exceptional, even heat—perfect for searing, roasting, and slower cooking ;

for exceptional, even heat—perfect for searing, roasting, and slower cooking Generous cooking surface (750+ sq in) for flexibility and capacity; and

for flexibility and capacity; and Heavy-duty, durable stainless-steel frame and cooking grates.

“Live-fire cooking is about more than just heat—it’s about control, creativity, and the experience of cooking over flame,” said Green. “With this launch, we’re bringing that experience to more people without compromising the performance that defines it.”

The Weber live-fire grill allows cooks to raise and lower food over flame, manage heat zones, and cook across multiple techniques in a single session. With expected availability in early 2027, it will have a 5-year limited warranty and be offered in two sizes, a base model with an expected retail price starting around $899 and a larger, premium model expected around $1299. For more information, visit weber.com.

About Weber

Weber is an iconic global brand that helped establish the outdoor cooking category nearly 75 years ago with the invention of the original kettle charcoal grill. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, smokers, and accessories, designed to bring people together to create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its products, services and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 70 countries.