Starfighters Space Engages Integrated Launch Solutions (ILS) to Advance STARLAUNCH Pathway

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starfighters Space, Inc. ("Starfighters" or the "Company") (NYSE American: FJET), the innovative aerospace company, owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft, announced today that it has engaged Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc. ("ILS") to provide engineering and technical integration support as Starfighters advances the STARLAUNCH pathway from design and analysis toward flight and launch services.

Starfighters has engaged ILS to support mission design, systems engineering, regulatory and safety compliance, and range integration. Share

Key Takeaways

Starfighters has engaged ILS to support mission design, systems engineering, regulatory and safety compliance, and range integration

ILS team members have supported more than 15 major launch vehicle programs at more than 10 federal ranges and commercial spaceports around the nation and provide subject matter expertise in launch site operations and integration, range safety, launch licensing, and mission integration

Together with recent STARLAUNCH operations hires, Starfighters is adding process depth and execution capacity to advance flight and launch services

Under this agreement, ILS will serve as an extension of the Starfighters team, providing critical support in the areas of Mission Design, Analysis, & Simulation, Systems Engineering & Technical Integration, Regulatory & Safety Compliance, and Range Integration. Together, Starfighters and ILS will develop the program policies, plans and processes necessary to provide robust, repeatable and cost-effective flight and launch services to support the research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) of flight hardware and instrumentation.

"STARLAUNCH is a pathway, and the pathway depends on execution," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space. "ILS brings launch, range, licensing and mission integration experience from programs that have supported the U.S. Air Force, NRO, NASA and commercial customers. Combined with Jose Arias and Catrina Medeiros joining our STARLAUNCH operations team, this engagement gives us more of the process discipline and execution capacity required to expedite space launch development from concept through flight readiness."

The engagement follows the Company's recent appointment of Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations. Mr. Arias oversees space operations for the Company, with Ms. Medeiros leading execution of the Wind Tunnel in the Sky and STARLAUNCH 1 programs under his direction. With ILS supporting technical integration, Starfighters is adding subject matter expertise to complement the leadership responsible for execution.

STARLAUNCH 1 is being developed as a sub-orbital vehicle designed to support short-duration microgravity missions and to serve as a pathfinder for future air-launched concepts. The Company has reported wind tunnel testing that demonstrated clean separation from Starfighters' aircraft platform, followed by a Critical Design Review process with GE Aerospace. Starfighters expects ILS support to help maintain the stepwise approach used across its recent program milestones.

Starfighters is also developing its Wind Tunnel in the Sky service, using the F-104 platform to provide aerodynamic testing conditions in real flight. The ILS engagement gives Starfighters additional expertise to coordinate the engineering, licensing and range work that supports both STARLAUNCH and related flight test services.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.

For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc. please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

About Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc. provides systems engineering and technical integration services for commercial, civil and defense spacecraft, launch vehicles, launch ranges and ground systems. ILS supports launch site design, integration and operations; range safety and integration; mission integration; independent assessments; systems engineering and integration; specialty engineering; and program acquisition support.

For more information about ILS, please visit: https://ilscorporation.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.