Sensible Weather Expands to Offer Weather Guarantees Across Europe and the Caribbean This Summer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industry, today announced the international expansion of its parametric Weather Guarantee product to hotels across Europe and the Caribbean. Just in time for the busy summer travel season, participating hotels, golf resorts, and ski resorts can now offer guests seamless weather protection at checkout.

A key initial partner in this expansion is Aven Hospitality, who initially partnered with Sensible Weather in 2025 to offer Weather Guarantees to hotels and resorts using their Aven Hospitality Booking Engine in the United States and United Kingdom. Due to overwhelming success in those regions, Aven expanded the partnership to include the new geographies across Europe and the Caribbean.

With international airfare and travel costs continuing to rise, travelers are making significant financial investments in their global getaways. Through this expanded footprint, travelers booking at participating international hotels can purchase a Weather Guarantee during the online reservation process to protect that investment. If unexpected weather, such as rain, occurs during their stay, guests receive an automatic cash reimbursement via PayPal or bank transfer with no claims, forms, or cancellations required. This enhanced booking experience allows travelers to confidently plan their European and Caribbean summer escapes, while hotels and resorts benefit from increased conversion, higher guest satisfaction, and a revenue share on every Weather Guarantee sold.

The international rollout arrives at a critical time for hoteliers facing shifting consumer behavior. According to Sensible Weather’s newly released Weather Uncertainty & The Modern Traveler Report, which surveyed 600 leisure travelers, bad weather is now the second highest concern when booking a trip (56%), drastically outranking flight disruptions (28%) and safety (43%), and second only to cost (66%). More than half of travelers (55%) admit to actively delaying a vacation booking because of forecast uncertainty. However, an overwhelming 89% reported they would feel more confident booking a trip if weather-related disruptions were covered automatically.

“As the cost of international flights and accommodations continues to rise, travelers are making massive financial investments into their vacations, and they want assurance that those investments are protected,” said Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Sensible Weather. “Expanding our footprint across Europe and the Caribbean allows us to protect these high-stakes, highly anticipated trips. We’re giving travelers the confidence to book their vacations knowing that if the weather doesn't cooperate, they will automatically be reimbursed to make the most of their time abroad.”

The expansion underscores a growing global shift in hospitality toward experience assurance. Unlike traditional travel insurance, Sensible's reimbursement is provided while guests continue their trip as planned, giving them cash on hand to pivot to an indoor museum day in Paris or a spa day in the Dominican Republic.

For international hotels, Sensible’s Weather Guarantee is proven to:

Increase booking confidence and conversion rates at checkout, particularly for high-value bookings

Reduce cancellations and call center volume related to poor weather forecasts

Elevate guest satisfaction and loyalty by turning potential disruptions into brand-building experiences

Generate incremental revenue with zero operational lift

“After going live with more than 1,000 properties across North America on day one, our expanded partnership with Sensible Weather underscores how quickly weather protection has evolved from a niche add‑on into a core driver of booking performance,” says Ethan Wiseman, Vice President of Product Management for Aven Hospitality. “As we now extend this capability across Europe and the Caribbean, we’re seeing massive adoption as hoteliers unlock higher average order values, reduce cancellation rates, and improve conversion. By embedding Sensible Weather directly into the Aven Hospitality Booking Engine, we’re giving guests the confidence to book and travel — regardless of the forecast — while helping our partners grow revenue through a more guest‑centric, scalable, and truly global commerce experience."

The international expansion marks the latest major milestone following a breakout year for Sensible Weather, which has now sold over one million Weather Guarantees across 8,000 locations and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and Condé Nast Traveler’s Bright Ideas in Travel.

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is the leading Weather Guarantee provider for the travel and hospitality industries, with a unique Weather Guarantee product that proactively reimburses hotel guests, golfers, skiers, and those visiting outdoor attractions and campsites when weather – rain, snow, sleet, high temperatures, and now wind – unexpectedly impacts their trip or experience. The Weather Guarantee is available through Sensible’s travel and hospitality partners, helping them provide a differentiated value to guests that increases peace of mind and offers tangible experience benefits, while increasing revenue and booking conversion. Founded in 2019, Sensible has sold over 1,000,000 Weather Guarantees and is backed by some of the biggest names in hospitality, climate, and technology, including the National Science Foundation, Infinity Ventures, Amex Ventures, and the PGA of America. Sensible was recently named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Travel & Hospitality list. Learn more at sensibleweather.com.

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world’s most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what’s next. www.avenhospitality.com.