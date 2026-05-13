Vecima, Incognito, and BM COM Announce Turnkey Fiber Broadband Solutions at ANGA COM 2026

VICTORIA, British Columbia & VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc., Incognito Software Systems Inc., and BM COM s.r.o., today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a fully integrated, turnkey fiber broadband solution, which will be showcased at ANGA COM 2026, May 19–21 in Cologne, Germany.

The joint solution brings together best-in-class fiber access infrastructure, advanced service orchestration, and in-market deployment expertise into a unified, interoperable Broadband-in-a-Box platform without requiring single vendor lock-in. Designed to simplify and accelerate fiber broadband rollouts, the solution enables operators—particularly regional and emerging providers—to deploy scalable, high-performance networks with reduced complexity and faster time to revenue.

The joint Vecima, Incognito, and BM COM Broadband-in-a-Box solution integrates:

Vecima’s Entra ® XGS-PON platform, delivering scalable, high-density fiber access with cloud-native management and automation

XGS-PON platform, delivering scalable, high-density fiber access with cloud-native management and automation Incognito’s standards-based OSS software suite, including service activation, device management (TR-069 ACS/TR-369 USP), and DHCP server, enabling seamless provisioning and lifecycle control

BM COM’s system integration and professional services, providing local deployment, integration, and operational support

By aligning across the network stack—from access infrastructure to OSS and customer lifecycle management—the partnership delivers a seamless, multi-vendor architecture built on Broadband Forum industry standards that is open, interoperable, and ready for rapid deployment.

“Operators today need solutions that reduce complexity while accelerating service delivery,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Networks. “Through our collaboration with Incognito and BM COM, we’re combining high-performance access infrastructure with powerful automation and local expertise to deliver a complete, scalable solution that meets operators where they are in their network evolution without the need for expensive single vendor lock-in.”

“Broadband service providers are increasingly looking for tightly integrated solutions that streamline operations from provisioning through lifecycle management,” said Gary Knee, CEO at Incognito. “By integrating our suite of service activation, device management, and DHCP solutions with Vecima’s fiber access platforms and BM COM’s deployment expertise, we’re enabling a more automated, efficient, and customer-centric broadband experience.”

“Successful broadband deployments require more than technology—they require execution,” said David Mansfeld, Managing Partner at BM COM. “BM COM’s role is to bring these solutions to life in-market, providing system integration, local support, and hands-on expertise to ensure operators can deploy quickly and operate with confidence.”

Together, the companies will demonstrate how this unified approach enables operators to simplify multi-vendor environments, accelerate fiber expansion, and deliver reliable, high-quality broadband services.

The collaboration will be showcased live at ANGA COM 2026 in Cologne, Germany, Vecima Stand A20 in Hall 8, and the Incognito Stand D30 in Hall 7, located in the Broadband Forum Pavilion, where attendees can experience the end-to-end solution in action and engage directly with experts from all three companies.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

About Incognito Software Systems

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Founded over 30 years ago, Incognito has over 200 customers worldwide, including America Movil, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leveraging its solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber and 5G fixed wireless access technologies while delivering a great customer experience. Incognito is a Lumine Group company (TSXV: LMN). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com. Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About BM COM

BM COM delivers telco-grade TR-069 device management platforms, TR-369 USP (User Services Platform), and smart infrastructure monitoring solutions for elevators and IoT devices to enterprises, service providers, and building operators. Our solutions give you full control, visibility, and intelligence over your assets, while keeping your data secure. We deliver robust on-premise solutions, while also offering scalable Cloud and SaaS services to meet evolving business needs. Backed by extensive industry expertise and a proven track record, BM COM ensures reliable, future-ready deployments that drive performance and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima’s business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability, or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.