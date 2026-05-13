AECOM selected by New Jersey Turnpike Authority to provide general consulting engineering services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) to provide general consulting engineering services under a new five‑year master services agreement, supporting ongoing capital improvements, system maintenance, operations, and long‑term planning efforts related to transportation projects across New Jersey. The scope also includes supplementary services addressing routine and complex tasks under the agency's Long-Range Plan and Strategic Plan.

“With over 75 years of partnership and collaboration, AECOM has a proud history of working closely with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to advance its vision of providing a safe, reliable, and high-quality transportation experience,” said Samuel Donelson, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East region. “We understand how critical resilient, high‑performing infrastructure is to New Jersey’s economic vitality, and our teams are proud to help deliver infrastructure that enhances mobility, strengthens communities, and supports long-term economic growth across the region.”

AECOM brings extensive experience serving major toll agencies nationwide, including strategic roles as general consulting engineer for multiple state and regional authorities. The Company has supported some of NJTA’s largest and most complex programs to date, including the Interchange 6 to 9 Widening Program. AECOM’s bench of strong expertise across New Jersey and the surrounding region enables rapid response and scalable support to meet evolving program needs.

“Our selection reflects the strength of our global Transportation business, from the trusted relationships we’ve built with clients to our ability to bring together integrated planning, engineering, and operational expertise to help advance one of the most critical highway networks in the U.S.,” said Russell Jackson, interim chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Through our innovative solutions and depth of technical experience, we are well positioned to help the Authority improve system performance, enhance reliability, and deliver a better travel experience for the millions of people who depend on New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure each year.”

The AECOM team will leverage its Program Controls Engine and tailored digital applications to enhance efficiency, transparency and performance across NJTA’s portfolio of projects. The Company will also leverage its comprehensive tolling and digital services expertise, including electronic tolling and customer service center systems.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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