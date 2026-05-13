AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of NASW Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of NASW Insurance Company (NASWIC) (Washington, D.C.). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect NASWIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrade of the operating performance assessment to adequate from strong reflects the deterioration in underwriting results starting in 2025 and future uncertainty regarding overall performance as a standalone entity. As a result, metrics are better aligned with peers assessed as adequate.

NASWIC’s ratings will remain under review with negative implications reflective of additional time needed for management to fully execute the prospective business plans, as well as time needed for regulatory approval and establishment of a risk retention group.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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