Boomi and Couchbase Partner to Power Enterprise AI Agents with Trusted Recollection, Connectivity, and Governance

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, and Couchbase, Inc., the operational data platform for AI, today announced a partnership through which the two companies are collaborating closely to accelerate AI pilots to production. The companies will co-engineer solutions that give customers a production-ready foundation for agentic AI, combining Boomi's connectivity, runtime, and governance for AI agents with Couchbase's scalable recollection and vector capabilities.

Enterprises deploying AI agents today face a common challenge: while agents perform well in pilots, they struggle to scale due to inconsistent access to trusted context, recollection, and real-time business data. Lack of governance, auditability, and operational control drives up compute costs while diminishing productivity and revenue.

“2026 is the year organizations move from AI experimentation to activation at scale,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Boomi. “The challenge isn’t building agents, it’s giving them the data, memory, and governance they need to operate in real enterprise environments. By partnering with Couchbase, we’re delivering a unified foundation that enables AI to run securely, efficiently, and at scale, with the trust and control our customers expect.”

AI systems remain difficult to govern, audit, and operationalize across the enterprise. Together, Boomi and Couchbase are addressing this challenge by enabling AI agents to operate on live, trusted enterprise data, maintain context across interactions, and execute with the governance and control required for production environments. The partnership between Boomi and Couchbase brings together two highly complementary platforms to deliver a unified foundation for enterprise AI. Boomi provides the active data foundation, enabling integration across hundreds of applications, APIs, and data sources, along with agent lifecycle management through Boomi Agentstudio and universal governance via the Agent Control Tower. Couchbase delivers the operational data foundation, supporting real-time data access, trusted recollection,, and semantic and hybrid retrieval within a single, high-performance platform. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to build AI agents that can reason over real business data, retain context, and operate securely across the systems that run the business.

“Customers are looking to drive revenue growth, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage through agentic applications,” said Barry Morris, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Couchbase. “They have obtained the availability, distributed scale, and performance that Couchbase has delivered in mission-critical environments for more than a decade, and are now looking to deploy agentic applications that exploit that foundation. Together with Boomi, we’re delivering trusted data access, recollection, and enterprise-grade governance, making it easier for organizations to operationalize AI across the business.”

The partnership delivers the following critical outcomes for enterprises building and operating AI agents:

Context at memory speed. The data, state, and context agents need — served from an in-memory architecture built for mission-critical workloads, so agents respond in milliseconds even as workloads scale.

Agents that ground answers in real business data. Semantic retrieval at millisecond latency and billion-vector scale, sitting alongside the transactional systems of record that run the business.

Agents that stay governed. Every memory query, retrieval, and action is observable and auditable through the Boomi Agent Control Tower, under the same governance customers already use for their broader agent portfolio.

A single trusted fabric. Connectivity, runtime, governance, memory, and retrieval delivered as a co-engineered stack, not as a collection of point tools that customers have to stitch together and defend.

For the enterprises already running more than 90,000 AI agents in production on the Boomi Enterprise Platform and the thousands more preparing for deployment, this partnership enables agents to maintain persistent context and retrieve the right business information in milliseconds. Agents now operate under the same rigorous governance, observability, and audit controls customers already trust for their mission-critical integrations. This collaboration directly addresses the data activation challenge: the reality that AI only delivers real business value when agents can operate on action-ready data, with trust and control built in.

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, the operational data platform for AI, is built to power the applications that enterprises depend on most. Major market-leading companies rely on Couchbase for mission-critical operational, analytical, mobile and AI workloads. Built to replace legacy infrastructure and fragmented data services, Couchbase empowers enterprises with a unified platform architected for performance, flexibility and global scale. Couchbase’s AI‑ready technology and enterprise partnership model eliminate complexity and reduce total cost of ownership, enabling teams to stay agile, innovative and secure. Visit couchbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.