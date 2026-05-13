Medical Assurance Company of Mississippi Selects OneShield Market Solutions to Power Core System Modernization

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneShield, a provider of modern core systems for commercial property & specialty insurers and MGAs[AU2.1], today announced that the Medical Assurance Company of Mississippi (MACM) has selected OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) as its full-suite core platform.

MACM will transition from a legacy on-premises environment to OMS’s cloud-based platform. Share

Founded in 1976 in response to a medical malpractice crisis in Mississippi, MACM was created by physicians for physicians at a time when many healthcare providers couldn’t obtain malpractice coverage. Today, MACM is the trusted partner of nearly 2,500 Mississippi physicians, offering industry-leading protection, proactive risk management strategies, and unmatched claims support.

MACM will transition from a legacy on-premises environment to OMS’s cloud-based platform. The move to OMS consolidates multiple disparate systems into a single, modern full-suite core application, positioning MACM for greater operational efficiency, streamlined workflows, and future growth.

“This partnership reflects exactly what OMS was built for: helping established carriers not only strengthen their current operations but also build a foundation for future growth. MACM has served Mississippi's physicians for nearly 50 years, and OMS will give them a modern platform to support that mission today while opening the door to new opportunities ahead.”

— AJ Upton, VP of Sales, OneShield Market Solutions

“Moving to OneShield is not just a technology upgrade—it’s a strategic investment in MACM’s future. It positions us to operate with greater speed, precision, and scalability, enabling us to deliver superior service to our policyholders while building a platform for sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term competitive strength.”

— Michael M. Beckett, President and CEO, MACM

“Our transition into OneShield will allow us to use one core system for our Underwriting, Claims, Healthcare Safety, and Members Only applications. No more searching different systems for information or documents. Better integration of data for all MACM departments. Easier access for all employees, whether in the office or on the road. OneShield will be a key component of our continuing efforts to make data access easier and processes more fluid and streamlined, and we're excited about the AI-powered capabilities the platform offers as we look to the future.”

— Alan Jones, CIO, MACM

OneShield Market Solutions is a core system designed for commercial property, liability, and specialty carriers and MGAs. Pre-loaded with configurable insurance content, workflows, and rules, OMS delivers a scalable, carrier-grade platform as a managed service. Frequent enhancements and AI-powered features are easy for any client to adopt and tailor, and the OMS subscription pricing model bundles the system, implementation, support, and upgrades to eliminate cost surprises. OMS also brings deep medical professional liability expertise, with purpose-built content and workflows supporting healthcare organizations across a range of specialties and coverage segments.

About OneShield

OneShield develops and delivers modern, flexible core systems to P&C carriers and MGAs. Built for speed, configurability, and real-world operations, OneShield’s policy administration, billing, and claims products have a proven track record helping insurers modernize without the cost, risk, and timelines typically associated with other vendors. Today, insurers process over $15B in premiums on OneShield platforms. Learn why insurers trust the OneShield team to deliver at OneShield.com.

About MACM

Founded in 1976 in response to a medical malpractice crisis in Mississippi, MACM was created by physicians for physicians at a time when many healthcare providers couldn’t obtain malpractice coverage. Nearly 50 years later, MACM remains committed to its founding mission while continuously evolving to meet the modern challenges of healthcare and risk management. Today, MACM is the trusted partner of nearly 2,500 Mississippi physicians, offering industry-leading protection, proactive risk management strategies, and unmatched claims support. MACM remains financially strong, consistently earning an A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. MACM goes beyond traditional insurance by providing advanced risk management tools, physician education, and proactive litigation strategies, helping physicians mitigate risk and improve patient safety.

For more information, visit macm.net.