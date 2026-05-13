Topsort Partners with Avolta to Power Commerce Media Across Global Travel Retail

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topsort today announced a partnership with Avolta, the leading global travel retail and food & beverage operator, to power commerce media across its global footprint, marking a major expansion of Topsort’s commerce media infrastructure into global travel retail and F&B.

“We needed commerce media infrastructure that could scale with the complexity of our global travel retail and food & beverage network, and Topsort stood out in that regard.” — Richy Ugwu, Global SVP Advertising & Commercialization at Avolta Share

Retail media started on ecommerce shelves. But commerce doesn’t just happen online. It happens when a traveler buys fragrance before a flight, grabs coffee between gates, or shops duty-free after security, where attention, context, and purchase intent come together in a physical environment.

Following Topsort’s work with Despegar, one of Latin America’s largest online travel agencies, the Avolta partnership represents a new level of operational complexity: global scale, in-store environments, airport retail, duty-free, convenience, and selected food & beverage touchpoints.

Travel media is quickly becoming one of the most important frontiers for commerce media. Unlike traditional ecommerce retail media, travel retail connects digital and physical shopping moments across airports, terminals, stores, adjacent traveler experiences, and high-intent passenger journeys.

“As we continue to evolve our commercial and digital capabilities across Avolta’s global footprint, building a scalable and flexible approach to commerce media is a clear priority,” said Richy Ugwu, Global SVP Advertising & Commercialization at Avolta. “We were particularly impressed by Topsort’s ability to handle the complexity of our environment — from multiple markets and store formats to the integration of physical and digital touchpoints. We needed infrastructure that could scale globally across our travel retail and food & beverage network, and Topsort stood out in that regard.”

Avolta is the leading global travel retail and F&B player which operates across six continents, with a presence in 70 countries and close to 5,100 outlets worldwide.

“This partnership reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across the market,” said Regina Ye, CEO at Topsort. “Travel is becoming one of the most strategically important environments for commerce media globally. What makes Avolta unique is the combination of scale and complexity — multiple countries, store formats, and high-intent moments across the traveler journey. When operators at that level choose to invest in commerce media infrastructure, it signals that this is becoming a core capability, not an experiment.”

For Topsort, the partnership reinforces a broader thesis: commerce media is expanding beyond online marketplaces and grocery into every environment where discovery, intent, and transaction data meet — including travel retail and broader physical commerce environments at global scale.

About Topsort

Topsort is the commerce media infrastructure company helping retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms build scalable, transparent media monetization systems powered by auctions, first-party data, and measurable outcomes. Today, Topsort provides monetization infrastructure to leading enterprises across more than 40 countries, including Coles, DoorDash, Woolworths, and Falabella.

About Avolta

Avolta is a global leader at the intersection of travel retail and food & beverage, delivering integrated shopping and dining experiences across airports, motorways, cruise lines, ferries, rail and other high-traffic travel locations worldwide. Avolta operates in more than 70 countries and across nearly 1,000 locations, managing around 5,100 points of sale. Its traveler-centric strategy is built on digital, data and continuous innovation.