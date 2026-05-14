AlTi Tiedemann Global Partners with Leading AI Wealth Platform Nevis to Empower its Global Advisor Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“AlTi”), a leading independent global wealth manager with $90 billion in assets, today announced that it will be deploying Nevis, an all-in-one AI platform for wealth management, across its global advisor base. This partnership highlights AlTi’s commitment to innovation by providing its teams with cutting-edge technology that will enable advisors to spend more time on delivering best-in-class client service rather than managing administrative tasks.

“The wealth manager of the future will be able to pair emotional intelligence and investment expertise with the operational agility that AI provides,” said Nancy Curtin, Chief Executive Officer, AlTi. “Our partnership with Nevis reflects our conviction that responsible use of technology is critical to meeting the needs of our advisors and our UHNW client base as they navigate the growing complexities of wealth in today’s world.”

After extensive market evaluation, AlTi chose Nevis as its wealth management AI platform based on its leading offering, ability to integrate systems so as not to disrupt existing workflows, and provision of hands-on support through implementation and beyond. The firm’s advisors and support teams will have access to a unified platform for managing meetings, administrative tasks and operational processes, enabling advisors to devote more time to client service.

"AI is a strategic priority for AlTi, and we have invested considerable energy and resources into establishing our strategic data platform and leveraging innovative AI solutions to help our advisors deliver best-in-class client service more efficiently," said Phillip Dundas, Chief Technology Officer, AlTi. "AI is not about replacing advisors, but empowering them to focus more time on delivering bespoke solutions tailored to the specific needs of individuals, families and institutions. Our partnership with Nevis was built specifically around the need for an AI platform sophisticated enough to match the complexity of the UHNW clients we serve.”

“Nevis was built to solve the real operational challenges wealth management teams face every day,” said Mark Swan, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevis. “We believe AI should enhance how advisors work by freeing them from manual processes so they can maximize their focus on relationships and growth. AlTi is exactly the kind of partner we designed Nevis for: global in scope, uncompromising in its standards, and committed to equipping its advisors with a modern, intelligent operating platform. The cultural alignment between our two organizations has been the foundation of this partnership."

About AlTi Global, Inc.

AlTi is a global wealth and investment partner to families, foundations and institutions, helping clients activate capital with clarity, bring structure to complexity, and plan with purpose across borders and generations. AlTi combines the breadth of a global firm with the service offering of a family office to deliver solutions designed to meet the full complexity of wealth and capital. We currently manage or advise on $90 billion in combined assets and have an expansive network of more than 450 professionals globally. For more information, please visit www.alti-global.com.

About Nevis

Nevis is the all-in-one AI platform purpose-built for wealth management. From meeting preparation and client follow-ups to custodian account opening, Nevis automates the operational workflows that consume advisors' time, freeing them to focus on clients. Enterprise wealth management demands enterprise-grade AI, and that means more than software. It means a platform with institutional-level security and privacy controls, and a dedicated team of Forward Deployed Engineers who work alongside our customers to unlock the power of Nevis. Today, Nevis partners with some of the largest and fastest-growing wealth management firms in the U.S. Founded in 2024, Nevis has raised $40 million from leading investors including Sequoia Capital, ICONIQ, and Ribbit Capital. For more information, please visit neviswealth.com.