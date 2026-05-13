FanCompass and Diamond Baseball Holdings Extend Partnership to Advance Fan Engagement Across Roster of Clubs

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanCompass, the global standard in digital fan engagement for sports and entertainment organizations, today announced a three-year renewal and extension of its partnership with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates professional baseball teams across North America.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful collaboration and reinforces a shared commitment to delivering meaningful, fan-first experiences across DBH’s roster of clubs. FanCompass will continue to support the rollout of its FC CORE platform, helping clubs create a consistent and engaging digital destination for their fans.

“FanCompass has been a valuable partner in helping our clubs build deeper connections with their audiences while also enhancing the value and consumer engagement we provide to our partners,” said Andrew Judelson, Chief Commercial Officer at DBH.

Since the inception of the partnership, FanCompass and DBH have worked together to implement engagement strategies that drive participation, deepen fan loyalty, and create new opportunities for clubs to connect with their communities. That ongoing elevated fan connection enables more thoughtful, insight-driven sponsor activations, aligning brand partnerships with fan interests in an authentic and meaningful way.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with DBH,” said FanCompass Co-Founder & CEO, Jamie Pardi. “Together, we’re helping clubs create meaningful engagement at scale, strengthening fan relationships while delivering long-term value for their organizations and partners.”

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan data platform delivers first-party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for the NFL, MiLB, NCAA, MLS, EPL, USL, AHL, NLL, and Motorsports, among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.

About Diamond Baseball Holdings

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote, and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment. Learn more at DiamondBaseballHoldings.com.