Stryten Energy Advances Veteran Wellness with Donation to Rivers of Recovery

EAGAN, Min.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivers of Recovery (RoR) is pleased to announce that Stryten Energy LLC (www.stryten.com) is continuing its partnership and has provided a generous financial donation for the sixth consecutive year to support wounded U.S. combat veterans participating in Rivers of Recovery programs. The donation will directly support combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury, or other psychological wounds of war by enabling them to participate in RoR’s unique outdoor rehabilitation program at no cost to them.

“Rivers of Recovery provides a powerful, experience‑based path to healing, and we’re proud to continue our support of an organization making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have given so much,” said Mike Judd, CEO and President. Share

RoR provides combat veterans with an experiential rehabilitation program that focuses on outdoor recreational therapy activities along with other self-treatment techniques.

“At Stryten Energy, we believe supporting veterans means investing in their well‑being after their service ends,” said Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy. “Rivers of Recovery provides a powerful, experience‑based path to healing, and we’re proud to continue our support of an organization making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have given so much.”

Benefits of the Partnership

With Stryten's continued partnership, RoR is not just expanding programs but transforming the landscape of veteran care by making evidence-based outdoor therapy accessible to more veterans than ever before.

“Support from partners like Stryten Energy makes it possible for us to continue serving veterans through meaningful, restorative experiences,” said Amy Simon, Executive Director of Rivers of Recovery. “Their continued commitment helps ensure we can reach more individuals, build stronger connections, and create lasting impact for those who have served.”

Support from Stryten Energy enables the continued research partnership with Cornell University on outdoor therapy effectiveness and the expansion of the programs and river trips that RoR offers. The organization plans to conduct additional river trips across California, Arkansas, Connecticut, Wisconsin, New York, and Idaho. Additionally, the programs dedicated to women veterans will expand into more locations.

Additional Partnership Activities

Additionally, Stryten Energy is the platinum sponsor for RoR’s Stars and Stripes charity fishing tournament to be held June 11-12, 2026, in Newburg, MD. Hosted by Mid River Guide Service, teams will compete for awards for the largest fish, most fish and team spirit. All proceeds from the tournament will fund additional therapeutic excursions for our nation’s wounded warriors.

Stryten Energy also looks forward to hosting military veterans and staff from Rivers of Recovery in Breckinridge, CO, in July for an outdoor Jeep adventure. Participants will experience the thrill of climbing the Rocky Mountain trails in Stryten’s Jeeps that are custom-built for this type of adventure.

About Rivers of Recovery

Rivers of Recovery was founded in 2008 by Dan T. Cook to help combat veterans overcome the invisible scars of war. As an industry leader in veteran rehabilitation, Rivers of Recovery utilizes an evidence-based curriculum coupled with outdoor recreational activities to treat combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression. Learn more at www.riversofrecovery.org.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rivers of Recovery (RoR) and who does it serve?

Rivers of Recovery is a veteran rehabilitation nonprofit founded in 2008 by Dan T. Cook that helps U.S. combat veterans heal the invisible wounds of war. It uses an evidence-based curriculum paired with outdoor recreational therapy—such as fly-fishing—and self-treatment techniques to support veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression. Thanks to donor support, veterans participate at no cost.

How is Stryten Energy supporting RoR, and for how long has this partnership been in place?

Stryten Energy has renewed its partnership with RoR for the sixth consecutive year, providing a generous financial donation that funds evidence-based outdoor rehabilitation programs for wounded U.S. combat veterans. Beyond funding, Stryten’s support includes event sponsorship and employee volunteer participation on RoR trips.

What impact will Stryten’s funding have on RoR programs in 2026?

The support enables RoR to expand access and capacity nationwide, including more river trips in California, Arkansas, Connecticut, Wisconsin, New York and Idaho. It also fuels the growth of dedicated programs for women veterans and sustains RoR’s research partnership with Cornell University to assess the effectiveness of outdoor therapy.

What makes RoR’s rehabilitation approach “evidence-based” and “experience-based”?

RoR combines hands-on outdoor experiences—such as guided fly-fishing trips—with an evidence-based therapeutic curriculum. Its approach is reinforced by ongoing research with Cornell University that evaluates the effectiveness of outdoor therapy, ensuring programs are grounded in data while delivering restorative, real-world experiences.