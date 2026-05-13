Canva Launches AI Campaign Creation in Claude for Small Business

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world's leading all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced a new partnership with Anthropic to bring AI-powered design to millions of small business owners through Anthropic's new Claude for Small Business solution. As the creative AI layer in Claude for Small Business - a set of connectors to the tools small business owners rely on - Canva turns marketing briefs into fully editable, on-brand campaign assets owners can refine, publish, and scale, all from a single workflow.

Small businesses make up 44% of US GDP and nearly half of private-sector employment, and despite being a cohort that could benefit most from AI-powered productivity, adoption has lagged. Most owners are doing marketing, finance, sales, and operations with a small team or no team at all: the café owner who handles social after close, the boutique retailer juggling inventory in the morning and a campaign idea at midnight, the local service provider who has never had a spare hour to figure out what an AI agent even is, let alone how to use one.

As part of Canva’s work to build the visual layer for the AI ecosystem, Canva and Claude are partnering to help close that gap. Millions of small businesses already centralize their brand and create, publish, and measure campaigns using tools like Canva Grow, and usage of AI on Canva has more than tripled in the last year, as demand surges for solutions to turn AI-generated content into editable, adaptable work.

How It Works: A Visual AI Engine for Small Business

Canva and Claude for Small Business unify disparate data sources and disconnected tools into one workflow. For small business owners, this is the difference between a campaign idea and a campaign that goes out the door.

To create a campaign, Claude pulls sales data from a CRM or the web, identifies what's selling and what isn't, drafts a campaign strategy, and uses Canva to generate the assets, including Instagram posts, Facebook ads, and email creative, where they're ready for distribution across platforms.

Powered by Canva's foundation model, the Canva Design Model, every asset is fully-editable inside the Canva Editor, on-brand by default, and scalable into any format with just a few clicks. Owners can refine, remix, or hand work to the rest of their team without starting over, turning a one-shot AI output into something that’s ready to ship.

"AI has incredible potential to help business owners do more with less, yet most get stuck at the AI draft stage. In addition to being the home for their brand and content, Canva is becoming the design AI layer inside agents like Claude, so that generating, refining, collaborating, and publishing becomes one seamless flow. Our continued collaboration with Anthropic is empowering the people who need this most with a workflow that feels familiar and understands the context of their work," said Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva.

On-Brand by Default

For small businesses, brand consistency can be the first thing to break when work is moving fast. Claude for Small Business connects directly to each user’s Canva Brand Kit, so every asset Claude generates uses the right fonts, colors, and visual style from the first prompt.

This builds on Canva's January 2026 expansion of its Canva app in Claude, which made Claude the first AI assistant capable of generating on-brand designs through a simple prompt and saw usage grow 4x in March 2026. With today's launch, that workflow becomes the default experience for small business users.

From Idea to Launch, All in One Place

For most small businesses, the campaign isn't blocked by any one tool. It's blocked by the gaps between tools. The brief lives in one place, the creative in another, scheduling and measurement somewhere else.

Canva has increasingly closed this gap and, today, businesses around the world plan campaigns, design and generate creative, publish across paid and organic channels, send email and SMS, and measure performance, all inside Canva. Tools like Canva Grow, an end-to-end platform for creating and iterating on campaign assets and publishing, and recent acquisitions like Ortto, Simtheory, MagicBrief, MangoAI, and Doohly, have also expanded Canva's capabilities across marketing automation and ad creative intelligence, building on Canva's foundation as the place small businesses already turn to for design.

For the small business owners already using Canva to run their work, Claude for Small Business adds a powerful new way in. Run a campaign through Claude, then pick up exactly where it left off inside Canva, with every asset on-brand, fully editable, and ready to refine, schedule, or send.

Canva's Growing Role in the AI Ecosystem

Today's announcement deepens a relationship with Anthropic that has made Canva one of the most widely-used apps inside Claude. Since launching the Canva MCP for Claude in July 2025, a growing number of people have used Canva through Claude to create, resize, and translate designs. Canva has since joined Anthropic's Partner Skills Directory, launched the Visual MCP in January 2026 to enable on-brand design generation through Canva Brand Kits, and become a launch partner in Claude Design in April 2026.

The Canva MCP is now available across Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, bringing millions of users to Canva. This momentum has helped make Canva the third most-used AI platform in the world and the fastest-growing in customer spend on AI products among leading software companies, according to research from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Whether work begins inside Canva or inside an AI assistant like Claude, ChatGPT, or Microsoft Copilot, Canva is becoming the creative layer that turns AI ideas into work that ships.

Availability

Claude for Small Business is available today inside Claude Cowork.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.